Virat Kohli’s match‑winning knock and viral dance with Anushka Sharma lit up RCB’s IPL 2026 title parade in Ahmedabad, as Bengaluru clinched back‑to‑back championships with a dominant win over Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their second consecutive IPL crown in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with Virat Kohli delivering a masterclass in the final against Gujarat Titans. Kohli’s unbeaten 75 guided RCB to a five‑wicket victory, chasing down 156 in just 18 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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The triumph sparked jubilant scenes, with Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma stealing the spotlight. A video shared by RCB showed the couple dancing alongside teammates including Dinesh Karthik, a clip that quickly went viral and delighted fans across social media.

Kohli’s Knock Defines The Final

Kohli’s 25‑ball half‑century set the tone for RCB’s chase, showcasing his ability to adapt even at 37. He credited young talents like 15‑year‑old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for pushing him to alter his mindset and take on bowlers more aggressively. “I had to change my mindset, not my game so much,” Kohli explained, underlining how the new generation has influenced his approach.

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The final itself saw Kai Havertz give RCB an early lead, only for Ousmane Dembele to equalise for Gujarat from the spot. But Kohli’s composure ensured Bengaluru defended their crown, adding another chapter to his storied career.

Kohli expressed pride in the collective effort that defined RCB’s season. In the first 10 matches, eight different players won Player of the Match awards, a sign that the campaign no longer rested solely on his shoulders. “We’ve had to wait for so long, and now you feel like you don’t need to be the one to step up every time,” he said.

The celebrations in Ahmedabad reflected that sentiment, with the squad and fans united in joy. For Kohli, the dance with Anushka symbolised more than just victory—it was a moment of release after years of pursuit.