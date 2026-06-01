Ahead of the IPL 2026 final, a viral video showed passengers on an Ahmedabad Metro chanting for RCB. This display of support occurred in the home city of their opponents, the GT. The clip spread rapidly across social media, highlighting RCB's extensive nationwide fanbase and the passionate excitement surrounding the final match.

Ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, a viral video from Ahmedabad captured the attention of cricket fans across social media.

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The clip, reportedly shot inside an Ahmedabad Metro train, showed passengers enthusiastically chanting “RCB, RCB” and cheering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite the final being played in Gujarat Titans’ home city. The video quickly spread across platforms, triggering excitement among RCB supporters and sparking discussions online.

Watch the viral video here:

The now-viral moment highlighted the massive nationwide fan following enjoyed by RCB, a franchise that has built one of the most passionate supporter bases in the Indian Premier League over the years. Social media users were quick to point out the irony of hearing loud RCB chants in Ahmedabad, widely regarded as GT territory. Many fans jokingly described the scene as Bengaluru supporters “taking over” the city ahead of the summit clash.

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One slogan from the video particularly grabbed attention: “GT ke ghar mein, nara hai RCB,” loosely translating to “In GT’s home, the slogan belongs to RCB.” The chant soon became a talking point among cricket followers and was widely shared across social media platforms.

The viral clip emerged amid an atmosphere of intense anticipation surrounding the IPL 2026 final. RCB entered the title clash carrying strong momentum and immense fan support, while Gujarat Titans looked to capitalize on home conditions in Ahmedabad. The final drew massive interest from cricket lovers nationwide, with supporters travelling across states to witness the showdown live.

RCB’s fan culture has long been associated with iconic chants such as “Ee Sala Cup Namde,” a slogan that became synonymous with the franchise’s loyal supporters through years of title pursuits and emotional campaigns. The Ahmedabad Metro video further reinforced the team’s popularity beyond Karnataka, demonstrating how deeply the franchise resonates with fans across India.

As the video continued to rack up views and reactions, it became one of the most talked-about fan moments surrounding the IPL 2026 final. For many cricket enthusiasts, the clip perfectly captured the electric atmosphere, passion and rivalry that make the IPL one of the most followed sporting events in the country.

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