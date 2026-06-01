West Indies have announced a 15-member squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Captain Shai Hope leads the team, which sees the return of key players Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Shimron Hetmyer.

West Indies have announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, with all three matches scheduled to be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica between June 3 and June 8. Captain Shai Hope will continue to lead the side, which has been strengthened by the return of several key players, as per the ICC website.

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Key Players Return to ODI Squad

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph returns to the ODI setup for the first time since Australia's tour of the Caribbean last year, having recovered from the back injury that sidelined him since July 2025. Spinner Gudakesh Motie is also back after missing the tour of New Zealand in November. Pace bowlers Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales have also been included, although Cricket West Indies has indicated that the workload of all three fast bowlers will be carefully monitored.

Another significant addition is Shimron Hetmyer, who has earned a recall to the ODI squad following a standout campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year. The left-hander amassed 248 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 186.46 during the tournament. Hetmyer last represented the West Indies in ODIs against England in June 2025 and subsequently missed series against Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. He is set to link up with the squad ahead of the third ODI.

From the squad that toured New Zealand towards the end of last year, Alick Athanaze, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre and Romario Shepherd have dropped out.

Coach Daren Sammy on Team's Approach

Head coach Daren Sammy believes the team's recent home success can provide confidence against a disciplined Sri Lankan side. "Sri Lanka is a disciplined and skilful ODI unit, especially in conditions that demand patience and smart cricket," he said.

"For us, this series is about setting the standard, intensity in the field, clarity with the bat, and consistency with the ball. We want to play fearless but intelligent cricket and continue building the identity we believe West Indies cricket should represent," he added.

Sammy also stressed the importance of collective performances as the West Indies continue their efforts to make home conditions a fortress in ODI cricket. "In our desire to make home a fortress in ODI cricket, I want the team to win moments consistently rather than relying on individual brilliance, which we have stressed for the last 18 months," he added.

Push for World Cup 2027 Qualification

The series marks the beginning of a crucial phase for the West Indies as they continue their push for automatic qualification to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Currently ranked 10th in the ODI rankings, West Indies remain outside the automatic qualification spots, with only the top eight teams, alongside hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, earning direct entry through the rankings pathway.

Despite recent struggles away from home, including five defeats in their last six ODIs, the Team in Maroon have built strong momentum in Caribbean conditions. The West Indies have won their last four ODI series at home, dating back to 2023.

West Indies Squad

Squad: Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer. (ANI)