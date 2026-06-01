Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won the IPL for the second time in a row, beating Gujarat Titans. However, there's a lot of uncertainty about a victory parade in their home city.

Ahmedabad:Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by captain Rajat Patidar, have done it again! On May 31, they beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL final to become champions for the second year in a row. This is a huge deal. RCB is now the third team in IPL history, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to win back-to-back trophies.

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As soon as RCB won last night, fans across Bengaluru and the country started celebrating with firecrackers. But amidst all the excitement, the big question is: will the team hold a victory parade in their home city, Bengaluru?

So, will RCB have a victory parade in Bengaluru?

After waiting for 18 long years, RCB won their first-ever IPL trophy last season in 2025 by defeating Punjab Kings. Now, Rajat Patidar's squad has brought the cup home for a second time. Despite this historic achievement, the plans for a victory parade are still up in the air. Usually, any team that wins the IPL holds a big parade in their home city. But unfortunately, RCB's situation is different.

According to media reports, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru management has decided to stay away from any public events this time. The team was supposed to fly from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru right after winning the trophy. However, they are currently still staying at their hotel in Ahmedabad. The RCB franchise also posted a heartfelt message on its official social media accounts, asking fans to celebrate with caution and responsibility.

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The post said, "What a night, what a feeling. Congratulations to every member of the RCB nation. This is your win. As the celebrations begin, let’s be responsible. The best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories, and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of your home."

The tragedy of last year is still fresh

The reason for this caution is the tragic incident from last year. When RCB won their first IPL title, the team came to Bengaluru the very next day to celebrate with their fans. But during the event at Chinnaswamy Stadium, a stampede occurred in the massive crowd. Tragically, 11 fans lost their lives, and more than 50 people were injured. It is believed that this is why the RCB management is hesitant to hold a victory parade this year.