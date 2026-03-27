Mitchell Starc's wife, Alyssa Healy, has revealed he is injured, casting doubt on his availability for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. The franchise is still awaiting a No Objection Certificate from Cricket Australia for the pacer. Starc's potential absence is a significant blow to DC's bowling lineup, particularly in the powerplay and death overs.

Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc’s wife, Alyssa Healy, provided an update on his fitness ahead of the IPL 2026, which will begin on Saturday, March 28. Delhi Capitals will begin their quest for the maiden IPL title when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday, April 1.

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Ahead of the DC’s opening match, there has been no uncertainty over Mitchell Starc’s participation in the IPL 2026. The head coach, Hemang Badani, stated that the team management is awaiting the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia before confirming Starc’s availability for the IPL 2026, as the franchise has not yet received any official clearance on when the Australian pacer will arrive and join the squad.

Mitchell Starc’s last competitive appearance was in the Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers in January this year. He was not part of the Australia squad in the T20 World Cup 2026 as he retired from the T20Is to prolong his career by focusing on Tests and ODIs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc's availability for DC awaits CA clearance

Starc’s Wife Alyssa Healy on his IPL 2026 Availability

Since his Australia teammates, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, joined Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, although they will miss the first few matches due to injury, Mitchell Starc has not yet arrived in India as the Delhi Capitals continue to wait for his clearance from Cricket Australia.

The Delhi Capitals fan expressed frustration at Alyssa Healy’s Instagram post, saying it was unfair that injured players like Hazlewood and Cummins would play while Starc wouldn’t be available for Delhi.

“This is so unfair to us @delhicapitals fan that Hazelwood and Cummins, despite being injured, will be available for their teams but you won't be,” a DC fan wrote.

Responding to the fan, Alyssa Healy clarified that Starc’s participation depends on his fitness, stating that he’s injured, which may not allow him to bowl.

“@anmol_is_here probably cause he’s injured mate…if he can’t bowl, how’s he supposed to play?!,” Healy wrote.

Mitchell Starc was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. In the last IPL season, the speedster picked 14 wickets, including a fifer, at an average of 26.14 and an economy rate of 10.17 in 11 matches. However, Starc didn’t feature in the remaining league matches because he opted out of returning to India for the rest of the season due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Why is Mitchell Starc’s Unavailability a Big Blow for DC?

Mitchell Starc’s unavailability for the first phase of the IPL 2026 is a significant blow for the Delhi Capitals, who have been awaiting his clearance from Cricket Australia.

Starc is known for being a strike bowler, especially in the powerplay, picking up early wickets and providing crucial breakthroughs, which helps DC control the opposition’s scoring and build pressure. Without him, the team will rely on other pacers, including Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar.

The Delhi Capitals’ death bowling void becomes more pronounced without Starc, as his ability to bowl yorkers and slow deliveries in the final overs is unmatched. His absence will place increased pressure on other pacers, especially T Natarjan, to execute under pressure in crucial overs. The only reliable overseas pacer is Lungi Ngidi, who will now have to shoulder the bulk of the death-over responsibilities.

It remains to be seen whether Mitchell Starc will join in the second phase of the IPL 2026, as the Delhi Capitals are aiming for the maiden triumph of the tournament.

Also Read: Mitchell Starc's Fitness Secrets: Diet, Workout, Recovery Routine That Keeps Him Lightning Fast