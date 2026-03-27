In a surprising turn, former cricketer Yograj Singh, once a critic of MS Dhoni, praised the CSK legend’s fitness and dedication ahead of IPL 2026. Singh dismissed retirement talk, saying Dhoni could play another 10 years, as the 44-year-old gears up for another season despite past knee issues.

Former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, reserved the highest praise for ex-Chennai Super Kings skipper and stalwart MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2026, which will begin on Saturday, March 28. Dhoni will return to action when Chennai Super Kings take on the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Monday, March 30.

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Even after retiring from his international career in 2020, MS Dhoni has continued to play for the CSK in the IPL, guiding the team to two triumphs in 2021 and 2023, while remaining a key mentor and leader for the squad. After the last IPL season, there were talks of Dhoni’s retirement from cricket, but the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has been confirmed to feature in the IPL 2026.

The 44-year-old will play his 17th season with Chennai Super Kings and the 19th overall in his illustrious IPL career, continuing to contribute as a senior player and guiding the team with his experience and calm presence on the field.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Wicketkeeping Masterclass Ahead of CSK’s Opener vs RR Goes Viral (WATCH)

Yograj Slams Dhoni’s Retirement Talks

Yograj Singh, who has often been a vocal critic of MS Dhoni, accusing him of ruining Yuvraj Singh’s career, has now heaped praise on the former Team India and Chennai Super Kings captain ahead of the IPL 2026.

Speaking to InsideSport, the former India cricketer lauded Dhoni’s longevity, fitness, and dedication, and slammed the talk of his retirement, adding that he should easily last another 10 years in the IPL.

“I admire him. MS Dhoni should play for another 10 years. Because he has proved his fitness. The guy has discipline, the guy has dedication. I still see his forearms, amazing man,” Yograj Singh said.

“The way he is playing, why not? Who the hell are people to tell him to retire? No. As far as cricket is concerned, hats off to him,” he added.

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In the IPL 2025, MS Dhoni played the entire season with knee issues, which was confirmed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, and thus, prevented himself from batting up the order but instead batted down the order, taking up the finisher role and guiding the team with his experience in crunch situations.

Despite a knee injury, Dhoni kept behind the wickets throughout the season, highlighting his resilience and commitment despite injury.

‘Age Factor Is Very Funny’

Shedding light on the age factor in cricket, Yograj Singh cited the examples of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying that if a player is performing well, age is irrelevant, and Dhoni continues to prove his value on the field.

“Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, young cricketers, and they want to quit. Nanas has indeed. Make the world realize that you are the best. You are indispensable,” the former India cricketer said.

“You are 50 years old, still getting a double hundred. Makes sense. When you are performing, no one will drop you. So this age factor, which you asked about, is very funny in this country,” he added.

MS Dhoni is the oldest player to play in the history of the IPL, yet continues to perform at the highest level, showing that experience and skill can outweigh age in modern cricket. Despite playing down the order in the last IPL season, Dhoni aggregated 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches.

However, with the arrival of Sanju Samson, it remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will play the entire IPL 2026 or continue primarily as a senior mentor and finisher for Chennai Super Kings. The upcoming IPL season is likely to be Dhoni’s last appearance in the tournament due to his age and recurring knee issues.

Also Read: ‘I Can Try’: Ex-CSK Captain MS Dhoni Responds to Retirement Talk with Classic One-Line (WATCH)