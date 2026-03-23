Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani confirmed the team is awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia for Mitchell Starc's participation in IPL 2026. Starc's fitness is being monitored, and he is expected to miss the start of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani provided a crucial update on the availability of Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Badani said they are awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia for Starc's arrival in the squad for the IPL 2026. He noted that the Starc's fitness and workload are being monitored, and the team will provide updates once the NOC is received. Badani was speaking in a media interaction, along with DC skipper Axar Patel, cricket director Venugopal Rao, in New Delhi.

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Awaiting NOC from Cricket Australia

"We are in constant touch with Cricket Australia. He has been bowling; he had bowled a few days back. Unless Cricket Australia signs off on him that he is fit to play, there is little a franchise can do," Badani said.

"We are waiting to get the NOC from Cricket Australia. Once we get that, we will know when he will join us," Badani added.

DC's Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao also offered a positive outlook on Starc's eventual arrival. "Starc is coming. Only waiting for the clearance from Cricket Australia," he said.

CA's Precautionary Approach

Starc is expected to miss at least the initial phase of the tournament. CA is taking a precautionary approach with their veteran pacer as they are set to have a lengthy 12-month period, where they will play up to 21 matches, including crucial tours of South Africa, India and England, before defending their ODI World Cup crown in southern Africa in late 2027.

Starc's Importance and DC's Opener

Ace speedster Starc was DC's second-highest wicket-taker last season, picking up 14 wickets in 11 matches.

IPL is set to kick off from March 28, while Delhi Capitals will start their campaign with a match against LSG on April 1 in Lucknow. (ANI)