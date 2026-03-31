Chennai Super Kings, one of IPL’s most successful teams, has a tradition of doubling BCCI’s prize money for players regardless of match results. Former player Abhinav Mukund credits this approach with boosting morale, fostering loyalty, and building the winning culture that defines the franchise.

Chennai Super Kings have one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League, having played a pivotal role in setting standards on and off the field.

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Being part of the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008, CSK has grown, especially under the leadership of MS Dhoni, creating a legacy of consistency, teamwork, and a winning mindset that few franchises can match. Winning the maiden IPL triumph in 2010, the Chennai-based franchise went on to clinch four more titles, establishing themselves as the most dominant and respected team in the league’s history.

Chennai Super Kings have reached a record 10 finals, mainly driven by the leadership of Dhoni, who has been synonymous with the franchise’s success over the years. Apart from the team’s success, the CSK has produced several star players and nurtured young talent, building a culture of teamwork, discipline, and a winning mindset that has kept them at the top of the IPL for years.

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Doubling BCCI’s Prize Money

The Chennai Super Kings’ culture of building champions often lies in their strong backing from the team management, long-term stability, player growth, ensuring every member feels valued and motivated to perform at their best, both on and off the field.

However, one aspect that has often set CSK apart is their unique approach to rewarding players, which played a pivotal role in fostering loyalty, boosting their morale, and creating a winning environment that consistently brings out the best performances.

Former India cricketer and Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Mukund revealed the franchise’s long-standing tradition of doubling the prize money offered by the BCCI to the players, irrespective of the match result.

“I think the credit should also go to the management. That time, they clearly told us that whatever prize money BCCI is offering you, whether we are losing or winning, we will double it,” Mukund said on Doordarshan Sports.

“And this is a tradition of Chennai from day one. Ask any clear Chennai player, and they will say ‘this is a tradition that they have followed’, so at that point, it felt like a huge thing," he added.

The BCCI offers prize money to the franchise based on match wins, tournament progression, and overall performance. The winners of the tournament were offered INR 20 crore over the past five seasons, and the CSK won the IPL in 2021 and 2023, meaning the players not only took home the official prize money from the BCCI but also received twice the amount from the franchise.

Why CSK’s Double the Prize Money?

The Chennai Super Kings’ unique approach to incentivizing the players’ performance goes beyond monetary rewards. This approach enables the players to have a sense of financial security and recognition, which boosts their confidence and encourages them to perform at their best.

Apart from MS Dhoni, the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, and Ravindra Jadeja spent over a decade with the franchise, benefiting from its stable environment, supportive management, and culture of recognition. By rewarding the players even in defeat, the franchise reduces the pressure of results and focuses on long-term welfare.

The management’s philosophy of backing their core players, who played a pivotal role in the CSK’s success, makes them feel secure, valued, and motivated to give their best consistently, creating a foundation for sustained success both on and off the field. Monetary rewards through doubling the BCCI’s prize money are just one part of a broader culture where players’ well-being, growth, and loyalty are prioritized.

The Chennai Super Kings are often seen as more than just a franchise; they’re a family that nurtures champions through trust, support, and recognition.

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