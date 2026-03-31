Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja was spotted getting emotional during the IPL 2026 match against his former team, Chennai Super Kings. His tearful reaction, which came after taking crucial wickets against a struggling CSK, went viral following the blockbuster trade that saw him return to his first franchise.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was spotted being emotional during the IPL 2026 clash against his former team, Chennai Super Kings, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 30.

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Jadeja played his maiden IPL match for his first franchise since leaving Chennai Super Kings through a blockbuster deal, which saw Sanju Samson move to CSK in exchange for Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of the IPL 2026 season. In the first match since the trade, the Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in Guwahati, with Jadeja significantly contributing with the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson played against their former franchises for the first time since the headline-making trade deal, bringing added emotion and intensity to the clash.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja becomes 9th highest IPL wicket-taker, beats Malinga

Jadeja’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral

Amid the IPL 2026 clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja’s emotional reaction was captured by the camera, which went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

In a viral video, the veteran all-rounder was seen controlling his tears when the crowd in Guwahati reportedly chanted his name and ‘CSK, CSK’, reflecting the sentimental moment of facing his former team for the first time since the trade.

Ravindra Jadeja was seen teary-eyed when his former team, Chennai Super Kings, were struggling at 60/6 in 8.4 overs, and the veteran all-rounder took two crucial wickets of Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube to further tilt the game in Rajasthan Royals’ favor.

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Ravindra Jadeja was one of the key players in the success of the Chennai Super Kings over the years, having spent 12 seasons with the franchise and playing a pivotal role in three IPL title wins in 2018, 2021, and 2023 before his blockbuster move to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Since Jadeja is in the twilight of his career, having retired from the T20Is after Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and featuring only in Tests and ODIs, the veteran Indian all-rounder decided to return to the first franchise, with whom he won his maiden IPL triumph, seeking a sentimental and impactful finale to his IPL journey.

‘Now An Iconic Era of CSK Gone’

The emotional video of Ravindra Jadeja during the IPL 2026 clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings quickly made rounds on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), and sparked reactions from fans and cricket enthusiasts who expressed nostalgia, admiration, and respect for the veteran all-rounder.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their heartbreak of watching Jadeja emotional, lamented the end of a CSK era, praised his loyalty and skill, and reflected on the emotional weight of franchise cricket, noting the sentimental return to Rajasthan Royals after 17 years.

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In his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja aggregated 2198 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 28.54 and a strike rate of 136.09 in 186 matches. With the ball, Jadeja left CSK as the team’s leading wicket-taker with 143 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 28.32 and a strike rate of 7.63.

Ravindra Jadeja’s stint at Chennai Super Kings was far more successful than his time at Rajasthan Royals in the first two seasons and Gujarat Lions in 2011. Over 12 seasons with CSK, he evolved into a match-winner, known for his sharp fielding, all-round contributions, and leadership on the field.

Also Read: Emotional leaving CSK, Jadeja happy to be back at Rajasthan Royals