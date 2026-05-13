CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj finally met his viral doppelganger, a Army official who became famous after being spotted at Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s swearing-in, prompting a funny tweet from R Ashwin. The unexpected meeting took place after a CSK practice session, with Kamboj sharing his reaction to the social media buzz.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj received a surprise visit from his viral doppelganger during a practice session at Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday, May 12. Kamboj’s doppleganger is. An Army official who gained internet fame after being spotted during the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, actor-turned-politician Vijay.

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The resemblance was spotted by fans on social media, and the veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin joined in on the banter with a hilarious reaction on X (formerly Twitter). The veteran spinner jokingly urged his former CSK teammate to ‘get a cab and get to Chepauk ASAP.’

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The tweet by Ashwin quickly went viral, adding a hilarious layer of mystery to what was already a monumental day for Tamil Nadu, as the state witnessed the end of over five decades of Dravidian dominance, as actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay officially took charge as the Chief Minister.

Interestingly, Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony took place just hours before the CSK’s clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk, and the pacer proved to be as effective on the field as his "twin" was on duty.

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Anshul Kamboj Meets His Twin

Following the victory over the Lucknow Super Giants, the Chennai Super Kings squad stayed back in Chennai for a couple of more days and had their training sessions before heading to Lucknow for the return leg of the encounter against the Super Giants on Friday, May 15.

The doppleganger, identified as a security official who was part of the inner circle detail at the Secretariat during the CM's swearing-in, was invited to the Chepauk Stadium as the viral image of the officer standing behind the Chief Minister had essentially become the most talked about on social media.

In a video posted by CSK on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Kamboj, drenched in sweat after a training session, was seen walking back to the dressing room when he was left surprised by the sight of the security official waiting for him near the dugout. The two had a heartwarming exchange before clicking for a picture together.

Anshul Kamboj and an Army official set the internet ablaze with their resemblance, as the two stood side-by-side at Chepauk, making it a rare moment where the worlds of governance and sport collided.

Kamboj Reacts to Lookalike Army Official Meme

The viral image of Anshul Kamboj and his lookalike Army official has become the talk of the town, prompting a hilarious response from the pacer himself. In the same video shared by the franchise, Kamboj reacted to the social media frenzy before coming face-to-face with his lookalike.

The Haryana pacer stated that almost everyone he knew had flooded his Instagram inbox with the viral comparison. The breakout star of the season was seen laughing as he recounted the confusion caused by the striking resemblance.

“Actually, almost everyone has sent me this meme on my Instagram as well, so I was like, I was, I'm just telling them, no, I'm not. Everyone is just asking me what are you doing there, what are you doing there? I don't know what,” Kamboj said.

"But actually, he's looking a bit like me, not fully. Maybe when he removes his cap, then I will get to see more," he added.

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Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj is the leading wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2026, with 19 wickets at an average of 19.21 and an economy rate of 9.20 in 11 matches.

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