Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will aim for the maiden Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in the upcoming edition of the marquee event in England and Wales, starting on June 14. After tasting success at the Women’s ODI World Cup last year, the team is looking to carry that championship-winning momentum into the shortest format.

Ahead of the World Cup, the Women in Blue recently played the three-match T20I series against England, which they lost 1-2. Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has been clubbed in Group 1 alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands, and they will kick off their quest for their maiden T20 World Cup triumph against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14.

On that note, let’s take a look at why Team India can clinch their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in England and Wales.