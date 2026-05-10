CSK batter Urvil Patel scored a blistering maiden IPL fifty against LSG, leading his team to a crucial victory. After his knock, he revealed an emotional note written on a chit, dedicating the achievement to his father and fulfilling his dream. The win strengthened CSK's playoff hopes while knocking LSG out of contention.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel revealed an emotional note after his maiden IPL fifty in the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10.

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CSK strengthened their chances of playoff qualification with their sixth win of the season, following a five-wicket victory over the LSG. With a 204-run target, the hosts chased it down in 19.2 overs or with four balls to spare. Urvil Patel led the batting with a brilliant 65 off 23 balls, including 8 sixes and 2 fours, while forming a crucial 81-run stand for the second with Ruturaj Gaikwad (42).

Sanju Samson (28), Shivam Dube (18*), and Prashant Veer (15) also made vital contributions to the run chase, ensuring that CSK kept up with the required run rate. The vital unbeaten 34-run stand for the fifth wicket between Dube and Veer sealed the deal for the five-time IPL champions, as they kept their cool in the final overs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Urvil Patel slams joint-fastest 50, equals Yashasvi Jaiswal

Urvil Patel Dedicates his Fifty to Father

Urvil Patel stole the spotlight not only with his aggressive batting but also by becoming the joint-fastest batter to score fifty in the history of the IPL. Amid his blistering performance, the wicketkeeper-batter revealed a poignant message to the crowd at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

As soon as he completed his maiden fifty of his IPL career, Urvil first folded both his hands and then pulled out a small chit from his pocket and showed it to the crowd. In the chit, the Gujarat cricketer had written ‘This is for you, Papa,’ followed by a line in his native Gujarati, honouring his father’s sacrifice throughout his cricketing journey.

“Sadhi, Jogni, Chehar, Goga, Sikotar Maa ke Aashirvad Se" Patel wrote. (With the blessings of Sadhi, Jogni, Chehar, Goga, Sikotar Maa)

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Urvil Patel’s father is a former university-level sprinter and a high school physical training instructor. Mukesh Patel, who once dreamed of becoming a cricketer, played a pivotal role in his son’s journey, which eventually paid off when he earned his place in the IPL and now is registering his maiden fifty of the tournament.

The image of Urvil Patel standing at the crease with the note held high quickly went viral, as it showed his gratitude towards his father, whose unfulfilled dream was finally realized through his son's historic achievement.

CSK Knock LSG Out of the Playoff Race

As Chennai Super Kings strengthened their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs by moving to the fifth spot with their sixth win in 11 outings, Lucknow Super Giants slipped further in the points table, struggling with their inconsistent form and falling out of contention for a top-four finish.

LSG entered the clash against CSK with three wins in 10 outings while languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Rishabh Pant-led situation was in a situation where they couldn’t afford to lose a single match, as it would effectively end their chances of making it to the playoffs. However, the defeat to the CSK has all but ended their playoff hope.

Now, the Lucknow Super Giants have little margin for error in the remaining matches as they aim to salvage pride and finish the season on a stronger note. For the third consecutive season, the LSG have failed to qualify for the playoffs, due to inconsistent performances and key defeats, including the loss to CSK.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will look to the remaining three matches to break into the top 4 of the points table and seal their berth for the playoffs.

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