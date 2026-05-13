Amid a challenging IPL 2026 campaign and a dip in form, Punjab Kings (PBKS) issued a stern warning against "fake stories and made-up narratives." The team, under playoff pressure, condemned online rumors about players and edited an earlier tweet that had specifically called out sports journalists.

The Punjab Kings issued a stern warning following a wave of unverified reports and calculated narratives amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Wednesday, May 13. The PBKS are currently enduring a challenging campaign in the second half of the ongoing IPL season.

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After kicking off their quest for the maiden IPL triumph with a six-match winning streak, the Punjab Kings, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, have suffered a significant dip in form, losing four consecutive matches to slip to the fourth position on the points table. After 11 matches, the PBKS accumulated 13 points and now find themselves in a high-pressure scramble for the playoffs.

Amid the struggles to earn a qualification for the playoffs, the Punjab Kings’ frustration spilled onto social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing the spread of misinformation and ‘made-up narratives’ aimed at damaging the team's morale and brand reputation.

Also Read: Preity Zinta warns against 'fake narratives' amid PBKS losing streak

PBKS Calls Out ‘Cheap Engagement’

The Punjab Kings put up a surprising post on X late at night on Tuesday, taking a sharp stance against those prioritizing clicks over factual accuracy.

The franchise accused various accounts of false narratives and fake stories for ‘cheap engagement’, while urging everyone to verify facts before sharing any information that could potentially damage the reputation of individuals, the team, or the franchise brand.

“Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction,” the PBKS wrote on X.

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The statement came after viral rumours of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and opener Prabhsimran Singh began circulating online, with unverified reports targeting their personal conduct and fitness levels following the team's recent string of defeats. Chahal was recently caught vaping on the flight in Arshdeep Singh’s travel vlog.

While Prabhsimran was suggested to have gained 10 kg, sparking concerns over his fitness, as well as claims that several players were skipping optional practice sessions during the team's stay in Dharamshala. These reports have gained traction on social media, prompting the PBKS management to issue a strong statement.

PBKS Removes ‘Sports Journalists’ from Earlier Tweet

As the Punjab Kings issued a strong clarification, eagle-eyed fans, especially on X (formerly Twitter), noticed a significant change in the messaging. A few X users shared screenshots of the original post, which had explicitly called out "sports journalists" for creating "made-up narratives.

Taking to their X handles, certain users pointed out that the Punjab Kings had removed the term ‘sports journalists’ from their earlier tweet after receiving backlash, with many mocking the franchise for deleting the original post and questioning the reasoning behind the sudden change in wording.

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With three matches in the league stage, Punjab Kings will have to win at least two of their remaining fixtures to stay in contention for a playoff berth. Currently sitting at 13 points, the Shreyas Iyer-led side’s path to the knockout stage looks narrow, as any further slip could see them exit from the tournament prematurely despite their historic start.

Facing the Mumbai Indians, who have been knocked out of the tournament, in the upcoming clash on Thursday, May 13, the Punjab Kings will need to regain their early-season composure and focus entirely on the on-field battle.

Also Read: Defending champs RCB's opening woes deepen ahead of KKR showdown