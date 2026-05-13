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Inside Dinesh Karthik’s Chennai Mansion Blending Modern Comforts With Traditional Touches & Art Pieces
Dinesh Karthik’s Chennai home is a mix of modern textures and traditional elements. From a spacious living room and cosy lounge to a well‑equipped kitchen and elegant dining area, here’s a look inside the RCB star’s luxurious residence.
Spacious Living Room
The living room is filled with natural light and features dark‑coloured sofas, armchairs, and a wooden coffee table. Unique decor items and paintings add charm, with a large artwork above the sofa serving as the highlight.
Cosy Lounge Area
The lounge is the couple’s favourite spot to relax. It has a beige sofa, a blue armchair, and circular tables. A large TV opposite the seating makes it perfect for binge‑watching after hectic practice sessions.
Bedroom Comforts
The bedroom features a king‑size bed, wardrobe, and cabinet. Large glass panes keep the room bright, while Dipika enjoys playing video games here on the TV installed opposite the bed.
Modern Kitchen
The uncluttered kitchen is built around a long centre table and seats 8‑10 people. White cabinets complement black granite counters, while a wall‑mounted TV adds entertainment. Interestingly, the couple owns four fridges in the space.
Dining Elegance
The dining area has a granite‑topped table with cushioned chairs. Two paintings and unique ceiling lights enhance the aesthetic, while large glass windows bring in natural light, making it a welcoming space.
Blend Of Styles
The house combines minimalistic interiors with traditional touches. From comfy furniture to attractive art pieces, every corner reflects careful design, making the Chennai residence both luxurious and homely.
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