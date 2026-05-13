Sanju Samson showed up at a Chennai beach with zero security or starry attitude. He just jumped into a game of cricket with some local boys, becoming one of them.

Ever since he moved from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Malayali star Sanju Samson has become Chennai's very own 'Chettan' or big brother. And now, a video is going viral that shows exactly why. Sanju was seen getting out of his car at a beach, with no security guards or entourage, and joining some local players for a game of cricket.

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Sanju arrived at the Chennai beach without any security detail or the usual airs of a celebrity. He saw a group of youngsters playing cricket and simply joined them, becoming one of the guys. What's interesting is that Sanju, who is a right-handed batsman, first started batting left-handed on the beach. When he hit a six off a local bowler's delivery, the excited fans surrounded him in celebration.

He spent a good amount of time with the local players. Before leaving, he even got the fans to chant the famous 'Thatrom...Thookrom' dialogue. The video of this entire interaction is now all over social media.

Sanju had recently opened up about the love he gets from Chennai fans on the 'Super Kings Podcast'. He mentioned that the fans had accepted him even when the trade talks were still going on. "Anywhere I met someone from Tamil Nadu, they would say, 'Sanju, come to CSK'," he shared. "Now that I'm wearing this yellow jersey, I feel a huge responsibility. I think twice before playing a shot because I can't let the fans down," Sanju said.

It's not just his behaviour that's winning hearts; Sanju is also a favourite for his fantastic performance this season. He is the highest run-scorer for CSK, having scored 430 runs in 11 matches, including two centuries and one half-century.