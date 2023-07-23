India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens to wash out crucial play in Port of Spain

The second Test between India and West Indies enters a crucial phase on Day 4 in Port of Spain. However, rain poses a significant threat to the match's progress, as the weather forecast indicates a high chance of precipitation and thunderstorms.

The second Test between India and West Indies hangs in the balance at the end of Day 3, with both teams eyeing a crucial victory. However, rain played spoilsport on Saturday, and it is likely to do the same on Day 4 of the match. The weather update from Port of Spain indicates a high chance of rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms adding to the uncertainty.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the match remains evenly poised, with Windies resuming their innings at 229 for 5. They still trail India by 209 runs in the first innings. West Indian captain, Jason Holder, and Alick Athanaze will be crucial for their team's chances as they look to build a strong total on the board.

However, the task won't be easy, especially with the rain threat looming over the game. On Day 3, several overs were lost due to rain, impacting the match's flow and rhythm. The Accuweather app predicts a close to 77 percent chance of rain on Day 4, with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms hitting Port of Spain.

As the teams prepare for the crucial day of play, they will have to contend with the unpredictable weather conditions that might influence the outcome of the match. India will hope to seal the series 2-0, while West Indies will be eager to level the series 1-1. However, their ambitions could be dampened if a significant number of overs are lost due to rain on Day 4. All eyes will be on the skies in Port of Spain as both teams await the weather's verdict on the fate of the match.

