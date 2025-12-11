GMR Sports and the Telangana government have signed an MoU to develop a Satellite Sports City at Bharat Future City. This project, with Dubai Sports City as a partner, aims to create world-class facilities and establish Telangana as a global sports hub.

GMR Sports announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, held at Bharat Future City. GMR Sports, with Dubai Sports City as its knowledge partner, will focus on developing a Satellite Sports City within Bharat Future City.

This ambitious project will feature state-of-the-art training facilities, international-standard stadiums, sports science, high-performance centres, rehabilitation centres, and allied infrastructure, positioning Telangana as a premier destination for sports excellence and global sporting events. The initiative aims to develop athletes, equipping them to compete in international sporting events, according to a press release.

A Vision for a Global Sports Hub

Speaking on the landmark signing, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group and Chairman, GMR Sports, said, "Partnering with the Government of Telangana, we are driving a vision for the Satellite Sports City that will unlock opportunities for athletes, communities, and industries, strengthening Telangana's standing as a rising global hub for sports and next-generation development. India aspires to become a global sports powerhouse, and the transformative power of sport will elevate our national pride, drive inclusive growth, and position Telangana at the heart of a thriving, world-class sporting ecosystem."

International Collaboration

Rania Oueslati, Head - Sales, Leasing and Investment, Dubai Sports City, said, "Dubai Sports City is delighted to partner with GMR Sports Ventures in shaping the Satellite Sports City at Bharat Future City. This collaboration brings together our shared commitment to high-performance infrastructure and global sporting standards, creating a powerful platform for Telangana to emerge as a premier destination for international sports excellence."

Government Support and State Vision

The Government of Telangana will facilitate the necessary clearances under its TG-iPASS policy to ensure the smooth, expedited implementation of this project. The initiative aligns with Telangana's 'Telangana Rising Vision', which charts a roadmap for the state to become a future-ready economy driven by innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth.

Telangana's Economic Rise

Bharat Future City exemplifies this vision as India's first net-zero, smart industrial city, designed to host emerging sectors like AI, electric mobility, life sciences, and entertainment. Telangana has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing states, recording double-digit growth and attracting record-breaking global investments across IT, life sciences, aerospace, and green energy sectors. (ANI)