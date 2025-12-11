Kapil Dev reacts to India’s Test slump, saying BCCI should choose whatever benefits cricket. From IPL vs India debate to golf glory hopes, the 1983 legend weighs in with sharp, witty insights.

India’s 0-2 Test series defeat to South Africa at home has once again sparked debates about the country’s coaching setup. But legendary all-rounder and former India captain Kapil Dev isn’t rushing to take sides. Instead, he believes the decision must be rooted solely in what benefits Indian cricket the most.

Kapil Avoids Taking a Side on Split Coaching

With several cricketing nations adopting separate red-ball and white-ball coaches, the idea has gained traction in India after a rare home Test series loss. But Kapil Dev, ever the pragmatist, refused to endorse or reject the model.

Asked whether split coaching could solve India’s Test slump, Kapil responded:

“I don't know... I can't answer that. You have to really work something like that in your mind and say what should happen. Whatever is good for cricket, I think they should do it.”

‘Mindset Matters More Than Era’

Kapil, the man who captained India to its historic 1983 World Cup win, also pushed back against the idea that modern players face more pressure due to social media.

"No, it's always the same. It was difficult then, it is difficult now. It was easy then and it is easy now. Your mindset is more important," he said, emphasising that mental strength remains the biggest equaliser across eras.

On Money, IPL and National Duty

The financial pull of T20 leagues, especially the IPL, often sparks debate about players’ priorities. Kapil’s view is firm, even if he acknowledges individual differences.

"Everybody loves money, but some players feel that is very important. I still feel playing for India is more important than playing IPL. But everybody is individual, they have their own thought process. Good luck to them."

‘Cricket Is Cricket’ – Kapil on Preferred Formats

Unlike many former cricketers who have strong preferences, Kapil said he enjoys the sport in every form, from the shortest to the longest.

"I just love cricket. Doesn't matter even two balls cricket or 100 balls or 100 overs or 10 overs... cricket is cricket."

Drawing a parallel with his second sporting passion, he added:

"See golf is golf, whatever format you play, end of the day you enjoy golf."

A Light Jab for Kohli and Rohit

At the event, Kapil was also asked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. His response brought laughter across the room.

"Good luck, they should play golf also," he quipped.

Kapil was addressing the media at the launch of ‘72 The League’, a new city-based golf tournament announced by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), of which he is the president.

India Needs Golf Champions, Says Kapil

Turning the conversation toward golf’s future in India, Kapil stressed the need for Indian players to win major international titles to shift national perception.

"We have to produce world champions. Once they go and win a European Cup or US Cup, or win at the Olympics, it will change the entire scenario."

He compared such a breakthrough to cricket’s watershed moment in 1983.

"These boys go and win a European Cup or US Open, something like that... that will be the cherry on the cake."

India came close to an Olympic medal recently, a performance Kapil believes should inspire optimism.

"When only a handful of people are playing in our country and still we reached there, that gives hope. One day our kids will go and win Olympics or US Cup. In tennis, if you win Wimbledon, it makes a difference; the same is in golf."