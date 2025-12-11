Indian cricketer Sanju Samson reacted humorously to a blooper video by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Instagram. From Tharoor’s constituency, Samson teased him for speaking stumbles, highlighting their playful and supportive rapport.

Team India and Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has humourously reacted to Congress leader and Thiruvanathanpuram Lok Sabha MP,Shashi Tharoor’s bloopers, which he posted on Instagram on Wednesday, December 10. Tharoor represents the constituency where Samson was born and raised, adding a playful local connection to his cheeky response on social media.

Shashi Tharoor is often known for his eloquence and exceptional communication skills, and a solid command of English. However, the Congress leader revealed the other side of his speaking skills. In a video posted by Tharoor on his Instagram handle, Thiruvanathanpuram MP was seen stumbling while giving a talk to the camera, struggling to maintain a smooth flow and pause naturally.

Along with the video, Tharoor wrote:

“Behind every polished address lies at least one eena-meena-deeka moment. Cheekily curated by the young colleagues of Team Tharoor!”

Shashi Tharoor has showcased his lighter side, sharing humorous behind-the-scenes moments that reveal the human side of his otherwise polished public speaking.

Sanju Samson’s Cheeky Reaction

Shashi Tharoor’s lighter side of his public speaking skills caught the attention of his followers on his Instagram handle, who responded with laughter and playful comments. Sanju Samson joined in fun by posting a cheeky reply, teasing Tharoor about his amusing stumbles in the video.

In the comment section below the video, Samson hilariously urged Tharoor’s team to keep the bloopers coming, teasing the MP about his funny moments.

“Kehna kya chahte ho sir @shashitharoor….keep these ones coming team Tharoor !!” Samson wrote.

Samson and Tharoor have occasionally interacted on social media and in public discussions, acknowledging each other’s contributions to their respective fields, reflecting mutual respect between the cricketer and the parliamentarian.

Sanju Samson and Shashi Tharoor’s Relationship

Sanju Samson and Shashi Tharoor share a strong relationship as the Congress leader represents Kerala wicketkeeper-batter’s home constituency, creating a local bond between the two.

Shashi Tharoor has been a consistent supporter of Sanju Samson, persistently advocating for his inclusion in the India squad or in the playing XI, with the notable example when he publicly backed Samson’s selection and hailed the BCCI selection committee after the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter’s inclusion in the India squad for the T20 World Cup last year. The Congress leader has been Sanju Samson’s advocate on social media and in public forums.

Additionally, the two collaborated for the Super League Kerala 2025, where Shashi Tharoor and Sanju Samson, supporting Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC and Malappuram FC, respectively, in a promotional video for the initiative that celebrates Kerala’s sporting culture.

Sanju Samson is currently part of the India squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. Samson has been recently traded to the Chennai Super Kings from the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026.