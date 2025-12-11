Image Credit : Getty

Jonny Bairstow is a familiar face in the IPL and remains a strong candidate for the 2026 auction. The 36‑year‑old has played 52 matches in T20 leagues, scoring 1,674 runs at a strike rate of 146.07, including two centuries and nine fifties. His most recent stint was with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, where he scored 85 runs in two playoff matches.

Overall, Bairstow has 5,951 runs in 247 T20s, with five centuries and 31 half‑centuries. His wicketkeeping record includes 131 catches and 31 stumpings. He has represented England in 100 Tests, 107 ODIs, and 80 T20Is. Bairstow’s base price is INR 1 crore.