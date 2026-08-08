Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka due to a toe injury requiring more recovery time. Following a century in a practice match, Devdutt Padikkal is poised to take his spot, while Sarfaraz Khan and Shaik Rasheed have emerged as the frontrunners to be named as replacements in the squad.

The Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan has reportedly been ruled out of Team India’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. India, led by Shubman Gill, is currently playing the three-day practice against Sri Lanka XI at Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) Colombo.

However, the India squad travelled to Sri Lanka without the young batter Sai Sudharsan, who stayed back in Bengaluru for rehabilitation and recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). Sudharsan sustained a toe injury during India A’s two-match unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A, where he scored 332 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 166.00 in four innings.

Team India management was hoping for his arrival in Sri Lanka before the Test series opener against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, but things are running out for the young left-hander to join the squad in time.

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Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out of Sri Lanka Tests

As Team India’s three-day practice match is underway in Colombo, Sai Sudharsan was undergoing rehabilitation at BCCI CoE in Bengaluru. Earlier, it was reported that the Tamil Nadu batter would begin batting at full intensity in the nets before the medical team takes a call on his availability for the Sri Lanka Tests.

However, the medical team was not willing to rush his return, advising that the healing process needs more time before he can safely resume competitive red-ball cricket. Since the first Test in Galle is just a week away, Sudharsan is unlikely to get any necessary clearances from the medical team to feature in a crucial series.

“Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Doctors have advised more time for biological healing. Significant improvement, but not yet sufficient for a safe return to Test cricket," as per the latest update from Sports Science as quoted by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

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In the absence of Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal batted at the No.3 position in the ongoing three-day match practice against Sri Lanka XI and played an innings of 103 off 121 balls, including 14 fours, in the first innings, strengthening his case to replace Sudharsan in the upcoming Test series.

Padikkal was already a backup option in case the Tamil Nadu batter was ruled out of the Sri Lanka Tests, and his fluent century in the practice match has all but sealed his position in the playing XI for the opening match of the two-match series in Galle.

Sudharsan’s Likely Replacements Revealed

As Sai Sudharsan is all but ruled out of the Sri Lanka Test series, the selectors and team management will have to look for an alternative batter to be added to the squad as a replacement before the Test series opener at the Galle International Stadium.

According to the report by The Times of India (TOI), Sarfaraz Khan and Shaik Rasheed are likely contenders to replace Sudharsan in the squad. Sarfaraz’s last appearance in a Test match was during the home series against New Zealand in November 2024, after which Mumbai’s prolific middle-order batter has been aiming to force his way back into the senior red-ball setup.

Sarfaraz was part of the India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, but he didn’t get a single match throughout the series. Despite playing a strong innings of 92 for India A against England Lions in Canterbury and impressing in his Intra-squad matches, Sarfaraz Khan has continued to find himself on the sidelines of the senior national team.

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Shaik Rasheed, on the other hand, was part of the India A squad for the two-match unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A, and registered the scores of 63, 20, and 45 in three innings, aggregating a total of 128 runs, showcasing his solid technique against spin and pace in subcontinental conditions.

The 21-year-old was the highest run-getter for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season, amassing 627 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 89.57 in 8 matches, impressive numbers that firmly established him as one of the most promising young talents in India's domestic red-ball circuit.

It remains to be seen how the national selectors will finalize the squad announcement, with both Sarfaraz and Rasheed presenting strong domestic credentials to step into the vacant role.

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