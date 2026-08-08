Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders head into CPL 2026 with a balanced squad. Captain Nicholas Pooran leads a batting lineup with experienced players, while Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, and Kieron Pollard bolster the bowling and all-round attack.

Trinbago Knight Riders head into Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 as defending champions, ready to embrace another season of high-intensity cricket. With a squad built for a deep run in the tournament, blending seasoned campaigners with promising young talent across all departments, the five-time champions will be determined to defend their crown, according to a press release.

Potent Batting Lineup

Captain Nicholas Pooran, who lifted his maiden trophy as skipper last season, will lead a batting order that consists of exciting talent and experienced players who provide firepower. The top order includes openers Alex Hales and Colin Munro, alongside wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva, Matthew Breetzke, and promising batters Jyd Goolie and Dexter Sween. With a strong mix of attacking options and experience through the middle order as well, TKR's batting unit will look to set the tone.

Strong Bowling Attack

Meanwhile, the bowling attack remains a key strength of the defending champions. Akeal Hosein returns full of confidence after a Player of the Match performance in last year's final, where he combined figures of 2/26 with a match-sealing unbeaten 16 off seven balls. He is joined by Terrance Hinds, Abdul-Raheem Toppin and Usman Tariq, giving TKR a varied attack capable of controlling the middle overs and applying pressure at both ends.

Experienced All-Rounders

The likes of Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard add further depth and experience to the all-round department. The former remains central to the team's plans, offering control with the ball and the ability to change games with the bat. Pollard, on the other hand, is one of the best match-winners in the shortest format, and will be motivated to build on his campaign from last year, where he was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.

Alongside the two veterans, Amshi de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Nathan Edward and Justin Greaves round up a squad that has all bases covered. Trinbago Knight Riders open their CPL 2026 campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 9 at Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent. The venue will pose a fresh challenge as it hosts a CPL game for the first time.

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad

Nicholas Pooran (c), Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Da Silva, Amshi de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Nathan Edward, Jyd Goolie, Justin Greaves, Alex Hales, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Dexter Sween, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Usman Tariq. (ANI)