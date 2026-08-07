After being left out of the Indian Test squad for the Sri Lanka series, Sarfaraz Khan shared a cryptic post on social media. Despite his consistent high scores in domestic cricket, the batter finds himself on the sidelines, but his post, inspired by the movie 'Jersey', reflects his determination to fight back.

The out-of-favour India Test batter Sarfaraz Khan has shared a cryptic post amid the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after being left out of the national squad. Sarfaraz Khan has not been considered for selection in the Test squad since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he warmed the bench throughout the five-match Test series.

The Mumbai middle-order batter was not picked for the Test series against England, South Africa, and West Indies. Though playing a strong innings of 92 for India A against England Lions in Canterbury and impressing in his Intra-squad matches, Sarfaraz Khan has continued to find himself on the sidelines of the senior national team.

Despite performing well in domestic cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy, where he has consistently piled up massive runs for Mumbai, the 28-year-old has not received consistent opportunities to cement his place in the Test squad.

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Sarfaraz Khan’s Cryptic Post Viral

As Team India prepares for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Khan grabbed attention with a cryptic yet inspiring post on social media, reflecting his determination despite being overlooked for selection.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sarfaraz shared an image of Telugu actor Nani from the blockbuster movie ‘Jersey’ with the caption that reflects his mental resilience and unwavering determination to keep pushing forward in his cricketing career regardless of the setbacks, as he continues to grind in domestic circuits to force his way back into the senior side.

“I may not fit in, but I'll fight with everything I've got." the caption reads.

Sarfaraz Khan had a breakthrough debut Test series against England, where he announced himself with scores of 62 and an unbeaten 68 on debut before finishing the series with 200 runs in three Tests at an average of 50.00

He later registered his maiden Test century against New Zealand, but despite showing promise in six Tests, the Mumbai batter has struggled to retain his place in India's red-ball setup. Though he was picked in the India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he ultimately did not make the playing XI for any of the matches, fueling further discussion among fans and pundits about his current standing in the team.

When Will Sarfaraz Khan Return to Action?

Sarfaraz Khan prepares for the upcoming season of Indian domestic cricket, starting with the Duleep Trophy, where he will play for West Zone. His last competitive appearance was in the Mumbai T20 League this year, representing Aakash Tigers MWS and scoring 161 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 214.47 in five matches.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket. In the last Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz aggregated 429 runs, including a double century and a fifty, at an average of 53.62 in seven matches. He also performed well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, aggregating 303 runs, including a century and 2 fifties, at an average of 75.75 and a strike rate of 190.56 in six matches.

Over the past seasons, Sarfaraz Khan has consistently performed in domestic red-ball cricket, punctuating his dominance with phenomenal consistency, yet he continues to fight for a permanent and undisputed spot in India's red-ball squad.

In his first-class career, Sarfaraz Khan has amassed 5114 runs, including 17 centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 64.73 in 62 matches. His average is the seventh-highest among batters with a minimum of 5000 runs in first-class cricket, solidifying his status as one of the most prolific modern run-scorers in domestic red-ball history.

In his Test cricket, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 37.10 in 11 innings across six matches.

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