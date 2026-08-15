PM Modi underscored the role of youth and sports in 'Viksit Bharat' 2047. He announced the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to create 3.5 crore jobs, and reaffirmed India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Focus on Sports and Youth Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored the central role of sports and youth in India's journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Prime Minister pointed to advances across the sporting ecosystem, stating: "The TOPS scheme has achieved tremendous success. Khelo India Games, University Games, Winter Games, Beach Games, sports infrastructure, coaching for sports, sports medicine and sports nutrition, Bharat is moving forward towards achieving excellence in all these areas. For young people, even if they are unable to become athletes themselves, a vast new field of opportunities is opening up within the support system around sports."

Launched in September 2014, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) provides customised financial and logistical support to India's elite and developmental athletes to improve the country's medal prospects at the Olympics and Paralympics.

Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana Launched

Turning to jobs, the Prime Minister announced the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, a scheme he said would benefit young people for years to come: "Today, on August 15th, we are launching and implementing a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of my country. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented today on August 15th... Under this scheme, the government will give Rs. 15,000 to the youth, to every son or daughter who gets a job in the private sector. Companies which generate more opportunities for providing new employment will also be given incentives. Pradhan Mantri Vikas Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create new employment opportunities for approximately 3.5 crore youth."

India's Global Sporting Ambitions

The Prime Minister also outlined India's growing sporting ambitions on the world stage: "Bharat's performance in the world of sports is steadily improving, and we are moving forward as strong contenders to host the 2036 Olympics. Bharat is also going to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030."

He noted that the Olympic Games encompass roughly 40 sports and 325-350 events, and stressed the need for India to broaden its participation: "In nearly two-thirds of these 325 events, Bharat does not even participate. We are not present; we do not qualify. We have decided that we want the 2036 Olympics to be held in Bharat. Bharat must focus on these areas. We also want to launch a talent-hunt campaign."

Prime Minister Modi linked this ambition to a long-term talent identification drive: "If we need athletes for 2036, we must focus today on these young boys and girls who are 5, 10 or 15 years old. We must pay attention to our daughters as well. A talent-hunt campaign will be conducted in villages, cities and schools across the country to identify sporting talent among children aged between 5 and 15." Children identified through this campaign, he said, would have their abilities assessed and be given specialised training to help them develop into athletes capable of representing the country.

'Nasha Mukt Bharat': A Collective Responsibility

The Prime Minister also addressed the growing challenge of substance abuse among young people, calling for a united national response: "Drug abuse is becoming a major crisis for the country and its young people. A 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' must be a collective responsibility for all of us. For the sake of our bright future, our younger generation must be strong, and the strength of our youth must be harnessed for the progress of our country."

Youth-Led 'Viksit Bharat'

Emphasising the importance of young people to India's development, the Prime Minister said: "If there is one, it is the youth of my country, the youth power of the country. The youth have a very important role to play in the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'."

He added: "Therefore, we must take forward the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by connecting it with the aspirations and participation of our youth. We must move forward with our youth as our highest priority."

Support for Entrepreneurs and Students

Highlighting the expansion of India's entrepreneurial landscape, the Prime Minister said: "Under the Startup India initiative, there are now more than 2.5 lakh registered startups across the country."

Pointing to the Government's ₹1 lakh crore Innovation Fund, he encouraged young entrepreneurs, saying: "Come forward with your dreams; we will ensure that there is no shortage of resources."

Acknowledging the financial strain that coaching classes place on families, the Prime Minister announced a new initiative to provide free online coaching for students preparing for various examinations: "The pressure of coaching classes has become a major burden for our middle-class families." He added: "Therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for young people preparing for various examinations." Explaining how this would be implemented, he said: "We have the digital public infrastructure, we have excellent talent, and we have teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build an extensive network to provide free coaching to the young people of the country."

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