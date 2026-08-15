Sri Lankan Lions beat Indian Royals by 40 runs to win the Asian Legends League season 2. Riding on Asela Gunaratne's 98 and Thisara Perera's 68, the Lions posted 215/4. The Indian Royals fell short in the chase in the final held in Lusaka.

Sri Lankan Lions were crowned champions of the Asian Legends League (ALL) season 2 after defeating Indian Royals by 40 runs in a high-scoring final in Lusaka, bringing the second edition of the legends tournament to a thrilling conclusion.

Lions Dominate in High-Scoring Final

According to a press release, batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lankan Lions posted an imposing 215/4 in 20 overs, riding on a spectacular batting performance from Asela Gunaratne, who smashed 98 runs off just 53 balls. Thisara Perera provided the perfect support at the other end, scoring a blistering 68 off 30 deliveries to power Sri Lanka to a formidable total.

In response, the Indian Royals, featuring the likes of Naman Ojha and several other former international stars, fought hard but could not sustain the required scoring rate against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack. The Indian side was eventually restricted to a total that left them 40 runs short of the target, handing the Sri Lankan Lions the season 2 title.

An Impressive Campaign

The final brought together the two leading teams of the competition, with the Sri Lankan Lions and Indian Royals emerging as the top-performing sides during the league stage. The tournament schedule was subsequently condensed, with the final played between the two teams to bring the competition to a conclusion.

The victory capped an impressive campaign for the Sri Lankan Lions, led by Thisara Perera, who played a key role both as captain and with the bat. The performances of Gunaratne and Perera in the final proved decisive as Sri Lanka produced a commanding batting display to secure the championship.

About the Asian Legends League

The Asian Legends League season 2 featured six country-based franchises -- Sri Lankan Lions, Indian Royals, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans, Pakistan Panthers and Rest of Asian Stars -- bringing together several celebrated former international cricketers from across Asia.

The tournament featured legends including, Thisara Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, Asghar Afghan and Tillakaratne Dilshan, alongside several other former international stars.

With the Sri Lankan Lions emerging as champions and the Indian Royals finishing runners-up, season 2 concluded with another memorable chapter in legends cricket, celebrating the enduring appeal of former international stars and the rivalries that continue to bring fans together beyond their playing careers. (ANI)