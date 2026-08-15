In the first Test against Sri Lanka, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was controversially run out after colliding with bowler Keshara Nuwantha mid-pitch. This unfortunate dismissal, which ended a promising opening partnership with KL Rahul, has sparked a significant debate on social media regarding sportsmanship and who was at fault for the incident.

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stay at the crease came to an unfortunate end on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15.

Team India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first in a crucial opening match of the series, looking to set a strong total on a traditionally spinning surface. The openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave the hosts a steady start to their first innings batting, forming a decent 47-run partnership for the opening wicket.

As the opening pair was looking to settle in and build a solid foundation against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack, an unexpected mix-up at the non-striker’s end abruptly ended Jaiswal's promising innings.

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Jaiswal’s Collision With Sri Lanka Leads to Run-Out

Yashasvi Jaiswal was anchoring the innings while KL Rahul was playing as a second fiddle rather than taking the aggressive route, carefully rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, Jaiswal’s stay at the crease came to an unfortunate end after a collision with Sri Lanka bowler Keshara Nuwantha.

The incident took place in the 11th over of India’s batting when KL Rahul played the ball towards the off side and set off for a quick single. Jaiswal, who was at the non-striker’s end, responded to Rahul’s call and set off for Jaiswal, who was at the non-striker’s end, responded to Rahul’s call and set off for the striker’s end.

However, as he attempted to run, Jaiswal encountered Sri Lanka spinner Keshara Nuwantha, who collided with the Indian opener while trying to field his own bowling at the non-striker’s end, locking Jaiswal's path. The unexpected collision disrupted Jaiswal’s momentum and left him unable to reach the crease in time, while KL Rahul safely made his ground at the other end.

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Prabath Jayasuriya quickly collected the ball and threw it towards the wicketkeeper, Niroshan Dickwella, who completed an easy run-out, as Yashasvi Jaiswal was stranded at the other end of the crease following the collision.

Yashasvi Jaiswal walked back to the pavilion in disappointment after playing a steady innings of 32 off 37 balls, including 5 fours, as his 47-run opening partnership with KL Rahul came to an end. The bizarre nature of the dismissal left Jaiswal visibly disappointed, as the Indian opener had appeared well-set before the unfortunate run-out.

Jaiswal’s Unusual Dismissal Sparks Debate Over Sportsmanship

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unfortunate run-out after colliding with Sri Lanka spinner Keshara Nuwantha at the non-striker’s end has sparked mixed reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over the dismissal and Sri Lanka’s decision to appeal.

Taking to their X handles, many criticised the hosts for not withdrawing the appeal, arguing that the collision had played a major role in Jaiswal’s failure to make his ground. Others described the dismissal as ‘unfair’ and questioned Sri Lanka’s sportsmanship, while some also argued that the incident should have been treated as a dead-ball situation.

However, another section of fans blamed KL Rahul for the mix-up, arguing that the India vice-captain should have turned back after seeing Jaiswal fall during the collision. Some also pointed out that Rahul appeared to slow down briefly before continuing towards the striker’s end, ultimately leaving Jaiswal stranded and resulting in a bizarre run-out.

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Meanwhile, Team India posted a total of 101/1 in 27 overs, with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal batting on 32 and 35, respectively, at the lunch break on Day 1.

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