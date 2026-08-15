Saint Lucia Kings defeated Antigua & Barbuda Falcons by three wickets (DLS) in a rain-hit CPL 2026 match. Matthew Forde starred with 4 wickets and a crucial 11 runs as the Kings chased down a revised target of 52 after slumping to 21/6.

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK), on Saturday, produced another impressive display of resilience in the Caribbean Premier League 2026, overcoming Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (ABF) by three wickets via the DLS method in a rain-affected encounter at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia. With this second victory of the season, the team also cemented its position at the top of the table, according to a press release.

Falcons Restricted by Kings' Attack

After being asked to bat by the Kings, the Falcons struggled to build momentum on a challenging surface. The bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the innings, with Matthew Forde clinching 4 wickets, restricting ABF to 98/9 in 19 overs.

Dramatic Chase Sees Kings Home

Rain then intervened, reducing the Kings' chase to 8 overs with a revised target of 52 runs.

What followed was an extraordinary passage of play as the Kings found themselves in serious trouble at 21/6, with the Falcons sensing a remarkable turnaround. However, Forde held his nerve to add valuable 11 runs, emerging as the key figure in the tense finish, contributing with both bat and ball to keep his side's hopes alive. With wickets falling rapidly, the Kings' lower order showed composure under pressure and eventually dragged their side across the line. SLK reached the magic figure of 54 with two balls remaining, securing a three-wicket victory.

With another hard-fought win under their belt, the Kings will look to build momentum as they face Barbados Royals on August 17. (ANI)