Reigning MVP Bernadette Szocs won the decisive final match to guide unbeaten Dempo Goa Challengers to a thrilling 8-7 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades, preserving Goa's perfect start to Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7.

Reigning MVP Bernadette Szocs held her nerve in a winner-takes-all finale to guide unbeaten Dempo Goa Challengers to a thrilling 8-7 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades in Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 powered by ChatGPT at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

With the tie locked at 7-7 heading into the final game of the evening, Szocs produced a champion's finish, edging Singapore's Zeng Jian 11-9 to preserve Goa's perfect start to Season 7, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victory was built on another assured display from teenage sensation Abhinandh PB, who extended his unbeaten start to the campaign with a commanding win over Ankur Bhattacharjee in a meeting between two of Butterfly UTT Season 7's breakout Indian stars.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Butterfly UTT Season 7 features 42 players from around the world, including 14 Olympians, while continuing to strengthen the Indian table tennis ecosystem through elite competition and year-round development initiatives.

A Tightly Contested Tie

Two-time champions Goa struck first through Spain's Alvaro Robles, who recovered after dropping the second game to defeat Eduard Ionescu 2-1, finishing with an outstanding 11-0 game.

Kolkata responded immediately as Ayhika Mukherjee overcame giant-killer Syndrela Das 2-1, limiting the teenager to a single game after her headline-making upset of Manika Batra a day earlier.

Kolkata then edged ahead through Ayhika and Ankur Bhattacharjee, who combined to win the mixed doubles 2-1, handing the ThunderBlades a slender 5-4 advantage in an oscillating tie.

Abhinandh, then, showcased why he has been one of the stars of the opening week, defeating Ankur 2-1 with a dazzling display of attacking table tennis to restore Goa's lead.

That set up a winner-takes-all women's singles clash between Szocs and Zeng Jian. After Jian claimed the opener, Szocs fought back to force a decider before holding her composure in a tense finish, converting her fourth match point with a blistering topspin winner to seal an 8-7 victory for the defending champions.

Individual Honours

Abhinandh was named the ChatGPT Match IQ Player of the Tie while Ayhika claimed the Indian Player of the Tie award after starring in both her singles and mixed doubles victories. Robles was adjudged the Foreign Player of the Tie, and Ankur earned the Bisleri Shot of the Tie honour

Dream UTT Juniors Update

Earlier in the day, Dream UTT Juniors, Butterfly UTT's grassroots competition running alongside Season 7, saw Dabang Delhi TTC hand U Mumba TT their first defeat of the campaign with a 6-3 victory. Dempo Goa Challengers also registered a 6-3 win over PBG Pune Jaguars, moving up to fourth in the standings.

Final Score

Final Score: Dempo Goa Challengers 8-7 HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades

Alvaro Robles bt. Eduard Ionescu 2-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-0)

Syndrela Das lost to Ayhika Mukherjee 1-2 (9-11, 7-11, 11-4)

Alvaro Robles/Syndrela Das lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 1-2 (9-11, 11-7, 7-11)

Abhinandh P.B. bt. Ankur Bhattacharjee 2-0 (11-8, 11-8, 6-11)

Bernadette Szocs bt. Zeng Jian 2-1(5-11, 11-8, 11-9). (ANI)