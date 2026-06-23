All-rounder Suryansh Shedge has replaced an injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England. Reddy was ruled out due to a left quadriceps discomfort, requiring a period of rehabilitation.

All-rounder Suryansh Shedge has replaced an injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

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An official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) read, "The Men's Selection Committee has named Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England." Nitish reported left quadriceps discomfort after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series.

Shedge's Recent Performances

Suryansh earned the call-up following a string of impressive performances for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka. Batting in the middle order, the 23-year-old scored 147 runs in five matches and also chipped in with the ball, bowling 23 overs across the tournament and taking two wickets. He also scored an unbeaten 72* against Sri Lanka A.

He was also one of the standout performers for Mumbai in their victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024-25, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 251.92 in the lower middle order, playing a crucial role in their title win. Recently, in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, Suryansh scored 158 runs in seven innings at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 175.50, with a fifty.

India's Upcoming Fixtures

India are scheduled to play two T20Is in Ireland on June 26 and 28, followed by a five-match T20I series in England starting July 1, which will be followed by three ODIs. The Ireland fixtures will mark India's first T20Is since their World Cup triumph earlier this year, with Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side in the format. (ANI)