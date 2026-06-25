Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, trained with Team India’s senior squad ahead of the Ireland T20Is. A viral video showed Ishan Kishan sharing advice with the youngster during practice, as excitement grows over his potential international debut.

Under the supervision of coaching staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, the 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had his first-ever practice session with the senior Team India team ahead of the first T20I of the two-match series against Ireland at Civil Service Cricket Club Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 26.

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Following his record-breaking IPL season, where he scored 776 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner, Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked to the Indian senior squad by including him in the 15-member roster for the T20I assignments against Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was recently part of India A’s ODI Tri-Nation series, where he played a blistering 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka A in the final, bringing up the fastest half-century in List A cricket history off just 11 deliveries.

Also Read: IND vs IRE: Who is Jai Moondra? Indian-Origin Set to Make Ireland Debut in T20Is against India

Ishan’s Mentorship Chat With Vaibhav Goes Viral

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the entire India squad had their first nets session under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir, the young batting sensation was spotted taking valuable advice from senior batter Ishan Kishan on the sidelines of the training session.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Ishan Kishan was seen having an engaging conversation and sharing insights with Sooryavanshi, who patiently listened to a fellow southpaw on the practice ground, where the senior batter appeared to offer guidance on handling the pressures of international cricket.

Since Sooryavanshi had his first nets session with the senior team, a completely different environment from age-group and domestic cricket, Kishan's timely advice and comforting presence acted as a major confidence booster for the teenager.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan are at two opposite ends of their cricketing journeys, one preparing for a potential international debut at just 15, and the other looking to re-establish himself as a regular in the Indian setup, especially in white-ball cricket.

Despite the difference in experience, the interaction reflected the strong camaraderie within the squad and the willingness of senior players to guide emerging talents.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His International Debut?

The anticipation around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his T20I debut in the two-match series against Ireland is growing with each passing day, as fans eagerly await the youngster’s first appearance in Indian colours. However, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighted the fairness when it comes to team selection.

Speaking to the reporters on the eve of 1st T20I vs Ireland in Belfast, Kotak stated that the captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir will take the final call on Sooryavanshi's debut, stressing that team selection must be based on merit and fairness to players already performing consistently.

“Today evening, the captain and head coach will decide about the team. And if he plays great, if he doesn't play also for me, that is great because he is part of the Indian team. And I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities,” Kotak said.

“So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs. That also won't be right. I think there is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and you are being unfair to some other player," he added.

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If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his debut in the first T20I against Ireland, he will become the youngest player to ever represent Team India in international cricket, surpassing women's cricketer Shafali Varma’s record of 15 years and 239 days.

Also Read: IND vs IRE: India's T20I Series Against Ireland's Match Timing Rescheduled - Here's Why?