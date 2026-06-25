South Africa qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time in history after a 1-0 win over South Korea. A sensational goal from Thapelo Maseko sealed the victory, with players vowing to fight to go as far as possible.

Following his side's qualification to FIFA World Cup knockouts for the first time ever, South African footballer Moremi said that his team "made history", while Relebohile Mofokeng added that the "team is improving season by season" and vowed that they will fight to go as far as possible.

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A sensational goal from Thapelo Maseko took South Africa into the history books, as they beat South Korea 1-0 in their final league stage match of the tournament to make it to the knockout stages for the first time, after finishing second in Group A. Maseko became the second youngest goalscorer for South Africa in the FIFA World Cup at 22 years and 225 days.

'We have made history'

Speaking after the match to FIFA, Moremi said, "I feel incredibly proud and blessed. We have made history. It was not easy, but I am thrilled we pulled it off. Our focus now turns to winning the next match: we know we can do it."

Mofokeng echoed his teammate's confidence, making a vow that the team will fight to go as far as possible, expressing faith in the team's abilities. "We will fight to go as far as possible," he said. "We truly believe in our ability to achieve this; we will trust in God and give everything we have to get where we want to be," he added.

Tournament journey and growth

After a tough start to the tournament with a 2-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico, South Africa got four points courtesy of a 1-1 draw against Czechia and a win over South Korea, enough to seal a round of 32 spot.

Mofokeng spoke on how the team transformed their fortunes around with time, saying that in international football, which is "the pinnacle", a team has to evolve constantly. "You must learn from past mistakes to sharpen up for the next match; failing to do so only leads to defeat. We grew into the tournament game by game, and that is what matters most in football," he added.

'South African football is evolving'

South Africa has grown as a footballing nation in recent years, with a bronze in the 2024 CAF African Cup of Nations, which marked their first continental podium finish since winning the title in 1996 and finishing runners-up in 1998. This recent accomplishment has added confidence within the team, which has made a WC return after 12 years.

Even South African clubs are thriving, with Mamelodi Sundowns finishing as runners-up in the 2025 CAF Champions League and winning the 2026 title weeks before this World Cup.

"South African football is evolving season after season. This generation is truly incredible. I believe I am playing alongside some of the best players in the world; their performances are outstanding, and the majority of us play domestically," he said.

"We are doing well for our country, and we must keep fighting for it, because if you do not fight, no one else will do it for you. We just need to keep working hard to elevate our nation on the global football map," he added.

What's next?

South Africa face Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium on June 28 to start off their knockouts phase. (ANI)