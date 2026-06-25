Team India will lock horns with Ireland in the two-match T20I series, with the opening game taking place at Civil Service Cricket Club Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 25. The Men in Blue will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who replaced the T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma will serve as a vice-captain.

The 16-member squad is relatively young and dynamic, featuring a perfect blend of explosive youth and seasoned international campaigners ready to stamp their authority on the global stage. With the inclusion of batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and rising fast bowling star Prince Yadav, the squad represents an exciting dawn of fearless, modern-day T20 cricket.

A special journey begins for #VaibhavSooryavanshi as he departs with #TeamIndia for their tour of Ireland & England! #IREvIND | #ENGvING starts WED, 1st JULY pic.twitter.com/l70j5kCpDG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 23, 2026

The upcoming T20I series against Ireland is the beginning of India’s 2028 T20 World Cup and LA Olympics cycle, signalling a strategic shift towards building a young, fearless, and dynamic squad for the future.

On that note, let’s take a look at what to expect from the Men in Blue in the T20I series against Ireland.