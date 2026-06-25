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IND vs IRE: What To Expect From Team India in the T20I Series Against Ireland? Here are 5 Key Things
Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, faces Ireland in a two-match T20I series with a young squad, marking the start of their 2028 T20 World Cup cycle. The series may see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut and test India’s new aggressive approach.
The New Era of India's T20I Begins with Series Against Ireland
Team India will lock horns with Ireland in the two-match T20I series, with the opening game taking place at Civil Service Cricket Club Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 25. The Men in Blue will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who replaced the T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma will serve as a vice-captain.
The 16-member squad is relatively young and dynamic, featuring a perfect blend of explosive youth and seasoned international campaigners ready to stamp their authority on the global stage. With the inclusion of batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and rising fast bowling star Prince Yadav, the squad represents an exciting dawn of fearless, modern-day T20 cricket.
A special journey begins for #VaibhavSooryavanshi as he departs with #TeamIndia for their tour of Ireland & England! #IREvIND | #ENGvING starts WED, 1st JULY pic.twitter.com/l70j5kCpDG
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 23, 2026
The upcoming T20I series against Ireland is the beginning of India’s 2028 T20 World Cup and LA Olympics cycle, signalling a strategic shift towards building a young, fearless, and dynamic squad for the future.
On that note, let’s take a look at what to expect from the Men in Blue in the T20I series against Ireland.
Tactical Test Under Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy
India’s T20I side is set for a transition, as Shreyas Iyer took over the reins of the team as captain, with Tilak Varma as his deputy. This marks a new dawn of Indian T20I cricket, offering a fresh leadership perspective as the team builds towards the T20 World Cup 2028 and LA Olympics, which will take place in the same year.
After the era of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav, the selectors are placing their trust in a dynamic younger generation to carry the aggressive brand of cricket forward at the international level. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been entrusted with the responsibility of instilling fearless intent while ensuring tactical flexibility on the field during this bilateral assignment.
Alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir, Iyer will look to experiment with batting combinations and utilize various bowling options in different phases of the innings.
Also Read: IND vs IRE: Will Suryansh Shedge Make His Team India Debut in T20I Series against Ireland?
2. Spotlight on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The excitement around India’s upcoming T20I assignment against Ireland has been primarily centred around the potential international debut for the young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At the age of 15, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to be selected to the national squad, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record.
After his record-breaking IPL season, where he amassed 776 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner, and a rapid 29-ball 94 for India A in the ODI Tri-Nation Series against Sri Lanka A, Sooryavanshi is on the verge of receiving his maiden India cap, which would mark his exciting captain in his young career.
The excitement has already been generated in Belfast, as tickets are reportedly selling fast and extra seats are likely to be added to accommodate a large crowd at the Civil Service Cricket Club, which presently has a 7000-seater capacity, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere for the highly anticipated series opener.
3. Fast Bowling Rotation
India’s fast bowling line-up has been stacked up with a blend of raw pace and seasoned campaigners, allowing the team management to manage the player workloads effectively across the short series.
Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are expected to play both matches of the T20I series, spearheading the attack with their ability to extract swing and generate disconcerting bounce in helpful Irish conditions. Prasidh Krishna and Prince Yadav will likely be rotated in the playing eleven to give them crucial game time and test the team's bench strength in overseas conditions.
With a five-match T20I series against England coming up after the Ireland tour, the team management will treat these matches as a vital testing ground to finalize their core pace attack for the upcoming high-profile tour.
4. An Aggressive Approach with Fearless Execution
India’s batting line-up is looking revamped with the inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, skipper Shreyas Iyer, and Suryansh Shedge, who was added as a replacement for an injured all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Alongside Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma, the batting order boasts incredible depth, promising an explosive brand of cricket where the batters are given the freedom to attack from the very first ball. Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar provide incredible all-round stability in the middle order, giving the side the luxury of fearless hitting without compromising on batting depth.
Even if the top-order combination changes, with potential debutant Sooryavanshi opening alongside Abhishek, Samson moving to No. 3, and Ishan batting at No. 4, the batting line-up still retains enough firepower to dismantle any bowling attack.
Also Read: ‘Judge Him at 22’: Kapil Dev Gives Perspective on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Early Stardom
5. Heavy Outright Favourtism
The Men in Blue will head into the T20I series with a heavily lopsided record against Ireland. India has won all 8 completed T20I encounters against the Irish side, maintaining a flawless 100% win record.
Ireland will begin a fresh cycle under new captain Lorcan Tucker, but they are missing the five frontline seam bowlers to injuries, including Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, and Jordan Neill, leaving their bowling attack heavily depleted. This could give an edge to Team India, making the young and fearless squad overwhelming favourites to seal the series comfortably.
With India’s batting line-up and bowling attack looking balanced and raring to go, this series serves as the perfect launchpad for the next generation of cricketing superstars to stamp their authority on the international stage.
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