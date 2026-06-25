The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received the India jersey No. 3 ahead of the Ireland T20I series, a lucky suggestion from his mother. He is set for a potential debut, becoming the youngest national squad selection, breaking a 37-year-old record.

The 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received Team India jersey number 3 ahead of the two-match series against Ireland, with the opening game taking place at Civil Service Security Club Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 26.

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Sooryavanshi was picked in India squads for the T20I assignments against Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games 2026, making him the youngest player to ever be selected to the national squad in international cricket, breaking a 37-year record previously associated with Sachin Tendulkar, marking a new milestone in Indian cricket.

Ahead of his potential India debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his first senior Men in Blue jersey, with his name on the back and jersey number 3, marking a special moment in his young career as he prepares to step onto the international stage for the first time.

Also Read: ‘Judge Him at 22’: Kapil Dev Gives Perspective on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Early Stardom

Why did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Choose Jersey No.3?

At Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wore jersey number 12 from his first IPL season, which became associated with his rise in domestic cricket. However, as he steps into the senior national team, he has been assigned jersey number 3. The change from jersey number 12 to 3 has sparked discussions online.

However, Vaibhav’s choice to wear jersey number 3 for India came from a playful suggestion by his mother, Aarti. In an interview during the Rising Stars Asia Cup last year, the 15-year-old said she noticed that the digits of his previous number 12 add up to 3 (1+2=3), and therefore suggested he switch to the single-digit number as a lucky charm.

“My mother told me that since my previous jersey number was 12, and the digits 1 and 2 add up to 3 (1+2=3), I should use the single-digit 3 instead. She said it might be a lucky number for me,” Vaibhav said as quoted by NDTV Marathi.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi donned the same jersey number during the Asia Cup Rising Stars last year and the recently concluded India A's ODI Tri-Nation Series. While playing for the India U19 team, Sooryavanshi wore jersey number 18, which is very synonymous with Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana, who are massive inspirations for young cricketers across the country.

Embracing the No. 3 jersey now, the teenage prodigy hopes it brings him the same good fortune and success as he begins his senior international career.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His India Debut in First T20I vs Ireland?

As Team India is set to begin their 2028 T20 World Cup and LA Olympics cycle with a T20I series against Ireland, the spotlight will be on the young batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already taken the cricketing world by storm with his explosive batting and fearless strokeplay in IPL, youth, and domestic cricket.

According to reports, the 7,000-capacity Civil Service Cricket Club Ground is expected to see strong attendance, with additional interest from fans eager to witness the youngster’s potential international debut. Ticket demand has also reportedly surged following his inclusion in the squad.

Given the immense hype, the Team India management is expected to hand Sooryavanshi his maiden India cap ahead of the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast. Should he make his international debut, Sooryavanshi is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are expected to bat at No.3 and 4, respectively.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential India debut marks a watershed moment for Indian cricket. If he takes the field on Friday, the prodigy will officially eclipse Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old national record, becoming the youngest male cricketer to debut for India in international history.

Also Read: IND vs IRE: Will Suryansh Shedge Make His Team India Debut in T20I Series against Ireland?