Team India's fielding came under scrutiny during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Bangladesh, where they dropped four catches in the first five overs. This recurring issue, also seen in the previous match against South Africa, has sparked frustration among fans on social media, who are concerned about the team's tournament prospects.

Team India’s fielding woes have come under scrutiny after dropping multiple catches during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Bangladesh at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Thursday, June 25.

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After being put to bowl first by Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana, the Women in Blue restricted the opposition to 136/8 in 20 overs. Opener Juairiya Ferdous (33), Nigar (32), and Sobhana Mostary (22) managed to score 20 or more runs, while the rest of Bangladesh’s batting line-up failed to deliver.

For India, Radha Yadav led the bowling attack with figures of 3/28 at an economy rate of 7.00 in her spell of four overs. Shree Charani picked up two wickets while conceding 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in four overs. Apart from Radha and Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur (1/21) and Nandni Sharma (1/32) chipped in with crucial wickets.

Also Read: Shree Charani breaks Poonam Yadav's T20 WC record for most wickets

India’s Catching Woes In Spotlight

As India managed to restrict Bangladesh to a modest total of 136/8, the innings break was heavily dominated by discussions surrounding the sloppy fielding display inside the circle. The powerplay witnessed a forgettable fielding performance as the Women in Blue shelled, shelled straightforward chances, letting Bangladesh off the hook early in their innings.

In the first five overs of Bangladesh’s innings, the Women in Blue dropped a total of four catches, including two by Nandni Sharma and one each by Radha Yadav and Yashtika Bhatia, allowing the opposition batters to settle in and build crucial early momentum.

Bangladesh opener Juairiya Ferdous was given not one but three lifelines, while Shobana Mostary was also dropped as the Bangladeshi batters made the most of the sloppy fielding to forge a vital partnership. The dropped catches by Team India let Bangladesh off the hook and prevented them from being bowled out for a much lower total.

In the previous match against South Africa, Radha Yadav dropped two crucial catches of Marizanne Kapp, who went on to play an unbeaten match-winning knock of 81 off 45 balls, proving that fielding lapses are turning into a persistent and worrying trend for the team in this mega event.

Though India managed to restrict Bangladesh to 136/8, the sloppy fielding display has once again put the team's overall fitness and preparation under the scanner during this marquee event.

Frustrated Fans React to Nightmare Start with the Ball

India’s fielding lapses, especially dropped catches, have sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts vent their frustration over the sloppy fielding and repetitive errors.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed frustration over India’s sloppy fielding, calling it ‘very bad’ and ‘frustrating to watch,’ while highlighting repeated dropped catches in recent matches. Many pointed out that dropped catches against South Africa had already proved costly, warning that poor fielding could hurt India’s chances in the tournament

Many also stressed that ‘catches win matches,’ urging the team to improve their fielding standards, while warning that repeated lapses could prove costly in crucial knockout games of the tournament.

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Meanwhile, Team India is aiming for a spot in the semifinal race, knowing that a comprehensive victory is essential to boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) and keep their semifinal destiny in their own hands.

Also Read: IND vs IRE: India's T20I Series Against Ireland's Match Timing Rescheduled - Here's Why?