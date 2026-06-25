Reliance Foundation athletes secured six Asian Games 2026 qualification spots on Day 2 of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships. Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra won gold in the 200m, and Md Afsal took gold in the 800m.
Dominance in Middle-Distance and Field Events
On the middle-distance front, experienced runner Md Afsal dominated the field to bag Gold in the Men's 800m, as per a press release. The field athletes added crucial silver-lining success to the tally, with Krishna Menon securing a Silver medal in Shot Put and Baranica E clearing the bar for a Silver in the Women's Pole Vault. All six athletes successfully breached the selection criteria, marking a highly successful second day for the Reliance Foundation program as they focus on representing India on the continental stage in Japan later this year.
Yarraji and Afsal Qualify for Upcoming Asian Games
Yesterday, Athlete Jyothi Yarraji made an unforgettable comeback after 383 days away from the track that saw her win Gold and run under-13s again, She completed her run in 13.14 seconds in the opening heats of the women's 100m hurdles, booking her spot for the Asian Games to be held this year from September 19 to October 4. Mohammed Afsal also met the qualifying mark for the Asian Games in the men's 800m event at the Inter State Athletics Championships, clocking 1:47.69 minutes. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)