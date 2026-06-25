New Zealand's Tom Latham hit his 17th Test hundred against England, a knock of 151. This century ties him with legendary Martin Crowe as New Zealand's joint third-most prolific century-maker in Test cricket history.

Latham Hits 17th Test Ton, Equals Crowe's Record

New Zealand batter Tom Latham tied with legendary Martin Crowe, becoming New Zealand's joint third-most century run-getter in Test cricket. Latham achieved this milestone during his side's third Test against England at Nottingham on Thursday, scoring 151 in 214 balls, with 15 fours at a strike rate of over 70. With this, Latham reached his 17th Test ton, tying with Crowe.

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In 95 Tests for New Zealand, Latham has scored 6,446 runs at an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of over 48, with 17 centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 264*. He is NZ's fifth-highest Test run-getter, just eight short of overtaking Brendon McCullum's tally of 6,453 runs to become the team's fourth-highest Test run-getter. Above Latham in the centuries list are Ross Taylor (19 in 112 Tests) and Kane Williamson (33 in 110 Tests).

Match Update

Coming to the match, Latham, along with Devon Conway (157 in 224 balls, with 22 fours and three sixes), put on the second-highest partnership for NZ for an opening pair, above Glenn Turner and TW Jarvis' 387 run stand against West Indies in 1972 at Georgetown. NZ won the toss and opted to bat first in this series decider and have crossed the 350-run mark after losing two openers, with Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra continuing the proceedings.

Teams

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Ben Stokes(c), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir. (ANI)