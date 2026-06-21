Virat Kohli: Marksheet Goes Viral, Unexpected Academic Record Stuns Fans!
Virat Kohli himself shared his Class 10 marksheet online, and now it's gone completely viral. Want to know what he scored in Maths? The number will definitely make you do a double-take!
King Kohli’s Class 10 Scores Leave Fans Surprised
Bold Personality
After legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Dhoni, Kohli is now ruling the cricket world. He is always full of energy and is known to be very straightforward in his personal life.
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Active Online Presence
Record-Breaking Run
Milestone Machine
Viral Revelation
Marksheet Details
Fan Reactions
Netizens are sharing the marksheet like crazy. Some fans are leaving funny comments like, "Wow! Kohli got such low marks in Maths? He's just like us!"
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Inspiring Lesson
Others pointed out that marks don't matter in the long run. They said, "Even with average marks, Virat Kohli became number one in his field through sheer hard work and dedication."
Score Breakdown
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