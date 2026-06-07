Rohit Sharma endorsed Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain, praising his leadership potential. He also highlighted the T20 Mumbai League as a crucial platform for nurturing future cricketers, citing the success of Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit Sharma has backed newly-appointed India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer to thrive in his new role, while hailing the T20 Mumbai League as an important platform for nurturing the next generation of cricketers.

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Rohit's remarks came on a night when 21,708 fans packed the Wankhede Stadium for a star-studded Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 clash between SOBO Mumbai Falcons and Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, featuring Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, according to a release. Iyer marked his recent elevation as India's T20I captain with a match-winning 61 off 36 balls, guiding the Falcons to a five-wicket victory.

'Playing in Mumbai teaches you a lot': Rohit Sharma

The Face of the League, Rohit said, "Mumbai cricket's demanding environment helps prepare players for leadership roles at the highest level. "Playing in Mumbai teaches you a lot of things. And if you ask anyone who has captained India or Mumbai, they'll tell you the same thing. Because nothing comes easy here," he said.

"You have to really earn it. So, captaincy is also something that you have to earn and earn the respect of people around you. And that is something that all these guys have."

Rohit Cites Suryakumar and Shreyas as Examples

The World Cup-winning India captain pointed to the journeys of Mumbai cricketers who have gone on to lead the national side, citing both Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer as examples of resilience and leadership.

"You've seen Surya, who led India to the World Cup final. Look, he made his India debut at 31, if I'm not wrong. Which means that he never gave up. He always wanted to be in the fight. And when it came, he wanted to grab it with both hands. And he did it. "Now, Shreyas has been announced as a T20 captain. And I'm sure looking at how he has captained in the last few years for his franchise in Mumbai and all of that, he's going to have a good time as well."

'Perfect platform for players'

Rohit also underlined the importance of the T20 Mumbai League in providing opportunities for emerging cricketers and strengthening Mumbai's cricketing ecosystem.

"We want the platform for all the players to come out and show their talent. And this is the perfect platform for a lot of these guys who are playing and taking part in it. Last year was a huge success; I saw it. A lot of people turned up as well," he said. Calling the tournament a vital stepping stone for aspiring players, he added, "For a lot of these guys who have not been part of the IPL, this is a huge platform. I'm pretty sure a lot of the team owners will be watching. And the players will try and make the most of it."

Praise for T20 Mumbai League Organisers

Rohit also credited Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik and his team for successfully staging the tournament and ensuring high standards despite the challenges of hosting it immediately after the IPL season.

"Huge credit to Ajinkya [Naik] and his team for putting up this show and a wonderful platform for everyone. And what I've been hearing from everyone is that there hasn't been any compromise. It's never easy, especially after the IPL. I know how tough it is, not just for the players but also for the groundsmen who have been here day in, day out. That shows the people involved in the T20 Mumbai League are quite passionate as well."

The men's and women's leagues are being held simultaneously at the Wankhede Stadium, with the finals scheduled for June 13. All matches will be broadcast live on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network. (ANI)