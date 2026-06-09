Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a superb 101 to help India A post 277/6. In a tense chase, a collective bowling effort saw India A restrict Sri Lanka A to 269, securing a narrow eight-run victory in the Tri-Nation A Series opener.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's superb century and a collective bowling effort powered India A to a hard-fought eight-run win over Sri Lanka A in the opening fixture of the Tri-Nation A Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday.

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Gaikwad's Century Anchors India A Innings

After being put under pressure early, India A posted a competitive 277/6 in 50 overs, thanks largely to Gaikwad's composed 101 from 114 deliveries, laced with six boundaries and three sixes. The visitors were reduced to 16/2 in the initial stages before the opener anchored the innings with a captain's knock.

Gaikwad's innings provided stability at a crucial juncture, while contributions from the middle and lower order ensured India A finished strongly. Captain Tilak Varma chipped in with a patient 60 off 97 balls, striking two fours and a six, while Suryansh Shedge added valuable late runs with an unbeaten 26 off just 14 deliveries, including a four and two maximums. India accelerated effectively in the final phase of the innings to reach 277/6.

For Sri Lanka A, Mohamed Shiraz claimed 2/67, while Chamika Karunaratne, Garuka Sanketh and Wanuja Sahan picked up a wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka A Fall Short in Tense Chase

In reply, Sri Lanka A got off to a strong start with a 93-run opening partnership. Avishka Fernando scored 45 before being dismissed, while Niroshan Dickwella contributed 47. Ayush Badoni broke the momentum by removing Dickwella, leaving the hosts at 99/2.

Sri Lanka A remained in the contest through captain Sahan Arachchige's 74 and Sadeera Samarawickrama's 46, but India A struck at regular intervals to prevent any sustained partnerships in the latter half of the chase. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 269 in 48.5 overs, falling just eight runs short of the target.

Collective Bowling Effort Seals Win

India A's bowling effort was led by Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy, Vipraj Nigam and Ayush Badoni, who claimed two wickets each and played key roles in restricting the chase.

The victory gives India A a positive start to the Tri-Nation A Series, which also features Afghanistan A, and boosts their chances of reaching the final.

Gaikwad's match-winning century proved to be the difference between the two sides, rescuing India A from early trouble and laying the platform for a narrow but crucial win. (ANI)