The BCCI selection committee announced India’s 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England, starting on July 14. The series will take place after the upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England.

Shubman Gill will lead the side, with Shreyas Iyer as his deputy. Virat Kohli has been included in the ODI, but he was subjected to fitness testing following a hamstring injury, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj were notable absentees from the squad. The all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the series due to a fresh quadriceps strain (leg strain) during rehabilitation at the BCCI CoE.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from the India squad for the ODI series against England.