IND vs ENG: 5 Key Takeaways from India's ODI Squad Announcement for England Series
BCCI named India’s 15-man ODI squad for England with Shubman Gill as captain. Bumrah returns after 3 years, Kohli is included, while Hardik Pandya is ruled out injured. The squad also features new pacers and keeper-batters Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul.
India Lean on Balance Ahead of England ODI Series
The BCCI selection committee announced India’s 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England, starting on July 14. The series will take place after the upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England.
Shubman Gill will lead the side, with Shreyas Iyer as his deputy. Virat Kohli has been included in the ODI, but he was subjected to fitness testing following a hamstring injury, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj were notable absentees from the squad. The all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the series due to a fresh quadriceps strain (leg strain) during rehabilitation at the BCCI CoE.
On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from the India squad for the ODI series against England.
1. Jasprit Bumrah Makes ODI Comeback After 3 Years
After a three-year hiatus, Jasprit Bumrah made his return to ODI cricket for the upcoming series against England. Bumrah’s last appearance in the 50-over format was in the 2023 final against Australia. Since then, the team management has strategically managed his workload, preserving him primarily for Test cricket and marquee T20I events, including the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups.
With the selectors focusing on the 2027 World Cup, the 32-year-old has returned to the ODI setup as part of the Men in Blue’s preparation in the build-up to the marquee event, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, bringing invaluable experience and penetration to a youthful bowling attack.
Bumrah was rested for a One-Off Test and the recently concluded three-match ODI series, as well as upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England, in order to keep him fresh and fully recovered for the upcoming 50-over contests.
Also Read: IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Coach Gives Straight-Up Warning to Kuldeep Yadav, Says 'Perform or Get Dropped'
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes Way for Virat Kohli
The selection process is often considered ruthless and tough when it comes to international cricket, and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s exclusion upon Virat Kohli’s return highlights exactly how unforgiving the selection dynamics can be.
Jaiswal, who was drafted into the India squad as a replacement for Virat Kohli in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan, slammed an unbeaten 110-run knock in the Chennai ODI. However, following the established convention of the selection committee, wherein a stand-in player makes way when the first-choice senior cricketer returns from injury, the southpaw misses a spot in the 15-member roster for England ODIs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has played six ODIs and scored 285 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 71.25, but he unfortunately becomes the odd man out in a fiercely contested batting lineup.
3. Selectors Priortise Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul Behind the Stumps
The inclusion of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as wicketkeeper-batters in the India squad for the ODI series against England has apparently confirmed that the selection committee has prioritised versatility, dynamic batting resources, and multi-faceted utility over specialist, single-role players.
Despite reports of Rishabh Pant returning to the ODI setup following his recent exclusion from white-ball squads, the selectors and the team management have clearly opted for players who offer dual utility as top-order accumulators or aggressive floaters.
Ishan retained his place in the ODI squad after his comeback performance, including a century, in the Afghanistan series, while Rahul brings immense value as a reliable middle-order anchor and seasoned gloveman who has proven his pedigree in English conditions.
4. Fresh Blood Infused in Pace Bowling Attack
India’s pace bowling attack for the upcoming ODI series in England wears a distinctly fresh, dynamic look, blending elite experience with raw, untapped potential. With Jasprit Bumrah expected to lead the pace attack, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna provide a proven white-ball pedigree.
However, the inclusion of Harshit Rana and Gurnoor Brar signals a clear shift towards adding genuine pace and aggressive variety to the squad. Rana recently returned after an injury layoff and was included in the squad for the final ODI against Afghanistan, while Brar impressed on debut, taking seven wickets in three matches.
With a mix of experienced and fresh talents, the bowling lineup looks incredibly well-rounded and prepared to tackle the challenges of English conditions.
Also Read: Gurnoor Brar sets new Indian record for wickets in debut ODI series
5. Clear Roles for All-Rounders and Spinners
The spinning and multi-core dimensional, comprising Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, has been entrusted with overlapping duties in English conditions. Axar was picked ahead of the veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to provide better left-arm orthodox control and dynamic lower-order batting depth.
Washington is another vital multi-dimensional asset, offering tidy off-spinner and handy lower-order batting capabilities. Kuldeep Yadav is expected to serve as the primary attacking spin option, utilizing his variations to break partnerships in the middle overs, while Nitish Kumar Reddy shoulders the pace-all-rounder workload in the absence of Hardik Pandya.
With clearly defined roles, the balance of the squad leans heavily toward multi-skilled cricketers who provide captain Shubman Gill with immense tactical flexibility in the field.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.