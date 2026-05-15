Veteran MI batter Rohit Sharma humorously trolled himself for his slow 25-run knock in a win against PBKS, calling it 'Test cricket.' While he struggled for timing, Tilak Varma and Will Jacks powered the Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket victory in the 201-run chase.

The veteran Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma didn’t hesitate to troll himself for his slugging knock in the IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 15.

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The MI returned to their winning ways following a six-wicket win over PBKS. With a 201-run target, the visitors chased it down with a ball to spare in the final. Tilak Varma led the batting with a knock of 75 off 33 balls and formed a crucial, unbeaten 56-run stand for the fifth wicket with Will Jacks, who scored 25 off 10 balls.

Opener Ryan Rickelton (48), Rohit Sharma (25), and Sherfane Rutherford (20) also made significant contributions at the top of the order to set the platform for the chase against the Punjab Kings.

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Rohit Sharma’s Dig at Him Goes Viral

As the Mumbai Indians, who have already been knocked out of the playoff race, secured a victory over the Punjab Kings, former captain Rohit Sharma humorously acknowledged his struggle for timing during a post-match talk with his teammates in the dressing room.

Rohit played an innings of 25 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 96.15, which was a stark contrast to the aggressive power-hitting displayed by Tilak Varma and Will Jacks at the other end.

In a video posted by MI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the veteran batter lauded the complete team effort, especially Ryan Rickelton’s blazing 48-run cameo that gave the team necessary momentum at the start of the 201-run chase. However, the 39-year-old hilariously admitted that he found himself playing Test cricket while his partners were clearing the ropes with ease.

“It was a great win. It was a complete team effort. With the bat, it was good to see everyone chipping in while I was enjoying my bit of Test cricket,” Rohit said.

“Rick, as always he's been doing, was great to watch because that start to us was important. It was not an easy pitch, but the way he played, I think that start gave us the momentum to take the innings forward,” he added.

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Rohit Sharma’s innings as an opener came during a high-pressure chase where every other MI batter was striking at over 150. After his dismissal at 88/3, Tilak Varma, alongside Will Jacks, took charge of the chase to ensure that Rohit’s uncharacteristic anchor role didn't cost the team two valuable points.

How Did Rohit Sharma Perform in IPL 2026?

The former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain has had a good season with the bat in the ongoing IPL season, recently recovering from a hamstring injury. In the first four matches, the veteran batter has aggregated 137 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 165.06.

Thereafter, Rohit was on the sidelines for over three weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Because of the injury, the 39-year-old was forced to miss five consecutive matches, two against the Chennai Super Kings, one each against the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Upon his return to action, Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 84 off 44 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants. Thereafter, he registered the scores of 22 and 25 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings, respectively.

In the IPL 2026, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 268 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 164.41 in seven matches.

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