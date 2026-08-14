India midfielder Manpreet Singh says the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026 could be his last and he is determined to win the missing medal. He believes the team has the experience to go all the way and praises captain Harmanpreet Singh's leadership.

'This could be my last World Cup': Manpreet Singh eyes elusive medal

India midfielder Manpreet Singh said the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026 could be his last appearance at the global showpiece, adding that he is determined to help the team win the medal that has eluded them.

Speaking to JioStar, Manpreet said the upcoming World Cup holds special significance for him as it will be his fourth edition of the tournament. "This World Cup means a lot to me because it's my fourth edition. We have won back-to-back Olympic medals, but a World Cup medal is still missing. Every player dreams of having both. For me, this could be my last World Cup, so I am approaching it with that mindset," Manpreet said.

The midfielder said he is determined to achieve what India have not been able to accomplish so far and believes the team has the experience and quality to go all the way. "I am determined to achieve what we haven't yet. The team has the experience and the talent to go all the way. We have prepared well, and the belief is firm," he added while speaking to JioStar.

'Time to go all the way in the World Cup'

Manpreet also highlighted the growth of Indian sport and said hockey must now aim for World Cup glory after India's success at the Olympics. "Indian sports are rising across the board, and hockey is no different. We have won Olympic medals, and now it's time to go all the way in the World Cup," he said.

Praise for Captain Harmanpreet Singh

Speaking about captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet praised his leadership, game awareness and ability to keep the team composed under pressure. "Harmanpreet is an exceptional captain. He leads from the front and guides everyone on the field. He motivates the players during tough moments and keeps the team calm under pressure. His ability to read the game is top class," Manpreet said while speaking to JioStar.

He also lauded Harmanpreet's passing, defensive organisation and drag-flicking ability, saying his presence gives the entire team confidence. "He is easily one of the best drag-flickers in the world. He has great power and variation in his hits, and he always steps up when the team needs him most. Having a captain like him gives the whole team confidence," the India midfielder said.

India's Quest for World Cup Glory

India was drawn in Pool D along with England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan. Having won the 1975 edition by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, the World Cup glory has eluded India for the last 50 years. Having registered a ninth-place finish in the 2023 edition held at Bhubaneswar, India will be aiming to bring the gold home, riding on the back of the momentum of two back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, an Asia Cup title win, two Asian Champions Trophy wins and an Asia Cup gold. (ANI)