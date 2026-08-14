Former Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colon has passed away at age 33, following an 11-year battle with a severe brain injury. The injury, which left him in a persistent vegetative state, was caused by illegal rabbit punches during his 2015 bout with Terrel Williams. His father, Richard Colon, confirmed the tragic news of his passing.

In what is a devastating end to a tragic chapter in combat sports history, former Puerto Rican professional boxer Prichard Colon passed away after 11 years of long battle following the severe traumatic brain injuries he sustained during his 2015 match against Terrel Williams. He was 33 at the time of his demise.

Prichard Colon’s professional boxing career came to an abrupt end after he was subjected to a barrage of illegal rabbit punches on the back of his head during his October 2015 bout against American pugilist Terrel Williams, leading to a catastrophic brain bleed that left him in a persistent vegetative state for the remainder of his life.

The Puerto Rican boxer reportedly suffered unimaginable physical and neurological challenges, relying completely on the devoted round-the-clock care of his parents and family. Because of his neurological damage, Colon was not able to speak or walk independently, yet his enduring fight captured the hearts of millions around the world who continued to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

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Prichard Colon’s Father Confirms His Passing

After 11 years of battle with his injuries due to the lack of proper intervention during the fight. Prichard Colon’s father and primary caregiver, Richard Colon, confirmed the saddening news of his son's passing.

Taking to his Facebook handle, Richard announced the passing of his son, adding that he had done everything possible to fulfil Prichard’s dream of vacationing in Puerto Rico, but could not make it happen. He even thanked the supporters and well-wishers who had stood by the family with their love and prayers over the years.

“Good morning, my people. I am sorry to inform you of the departure of my son Prichard from this earthly world, now he is in a better world,” Richard wrote.

“I did everything possible to fulfill his wish, his dream of bringing him on vacation to Puerto Rico as much as he desired, but it could not be.

“Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. To the extent that you can, please keep us in your prayers,” he added.

Prichard Colon was 22 years old when he was punched to the back of the head during his fateful fight, an event that forever changed the course of his life and sparked widespread outrage and debate over officiating and fighter safety in professional boxing.

The tragic incident led to the introduction of the Prichard Colon Rule, which established a zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal ‘rabbit punches’ (blows to the back of the head and neck) and granted referees stricter authority to penalise or disqualify offenders, permanently altering safety protocols across professional combat sports.

Who Was Prichard Colon?

Before the tragic end to his professional boxing career, Prichard Colon was a known prodigy in the sport, widely celebrated as ‘Diggy’ and recognized across the amateur and professional ranks as one of boxing's brightest rising stars. He was born in Florida in 1993 and moved to Puerto Rica at the age of 10.

Prichard’s father is a retired serviceman, and he wanted Prichard and two siblings, Natalie Colon Melendez and Ricardo Colon Melendez, to represent Puerto Rica in international sports. In 2013, Prichard Colon earned his career breakthrough by winning five national titles and a gold medal at the 2010 Pan American Youth Championship, cementing his status as a premier boxing talent before turning professional.

Prichard made his professional boxing debut and earned his victory with a first-round knockout win over Xavier Lasalle. He earned recognition as one of boxing’s most promising young prospects, winning his first 16 professional bouts, including 13 by knockout. His most notable victory came against former world champion Vivian Harris in September 2015, when Colon stopped him in the fourth round.

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A month after a famous victory over Vivian Harris, Prichard Colon stepped into the ring at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, on October 17, 2015, where he was subjected to a brutal sequence of illegal blows during his fateful fight against Terrel Williams, an event that forever altered his life and left an indelible mark on fighter safety in combat sports.

The tragic incident led to widespread calls for reform, inspiring stringent rule enforcement against illegal blows and standing as a permanent reminder of the absolute necessity of prioritizing athlete welfare in the ring.

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