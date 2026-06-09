Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a brief but aggressive stay in his India A debut against Sri Lanka, scoring 14 runs. His quick dismissal after a fiery start has ignited a debate among fans about whether his T20-style aggression is suited for the 50-over format or if it needs to be balanced with patience.

The young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a short stay at the crease, rather than expected, in his India A debut in the first match of the ODI Tri-Nation Series against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Tuesday, June 9.

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After opting to bat first by skipper Tilak Varma, India A lost two openers in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (14) and Prabhsimran Singh (2), and the visitors were reduced to 16/2 in 4.1 overs. However, the Men in Blue’s batting was revived through a crucial 53-run partnership between Priyansha Arya (32) and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who steadied the innings and recovered India A from early pressure with a display of patient, calculated strokeplay.

After Arya’s unfortunate run out, Gaikwad was joined by Tilak Varma at the crease and took the team past the 100-run mark despite a probing spell from the Sri Lankan pacers who continued to test the batters with tight lines and varying lengths.

Also Read: Manav Suthar calls Test debut 'emotional', bags six wickets vs AFG

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India A Debut Ended with a Brief Stay

Ahead of India A’s ODI Tri-Series opener against Sri Lanka A, the spotlight was entirely on the young batting sensation, who recently received a maiden India national call-up for the T20I series against Ireland and England, and the Asian Games 2026. It was already expected that he would open the innings for the Men in Blue against the hosts.

As the 15-year-old walked out to bat alongside his opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh, the cameras were fixed on the prodigious talent, capturing every move as he took his guard. Having already experienced playing in high-stakes tournaments like the IPL and the U-19 World Cup, the pressure was not something that seemed to faze the teenager.

In his first over on his India A debut, Sooryavanshi hit two fours off Sri Lankan Mohamed Shiraz, before he scored another four off Chamika Karunaratne in the third over of the Men in Blue’s innings. Three fours by the young batter were viewed as a glimpse of his aggressive brand of cricket and fearless intent against the new ball.

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However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s hopes of further carrying on his innings ended shortly after he was dismissed by Mohamed Shiraz. His stay at the crease was seen as a threat to opposition bowlers, and his dismissal sparked celebrations among the Sri Lankan fielders, who recognized the magnitude of removing a batter capable of dismantling an attack in a matter of overs.

Fans Split Over High-Octane Intent vs Need for Patience

Vaibha Sooryavanshi’s short stay at the crease after a fiery start in his India A debut against Sri Lanka has sparked debate over whether the teenage prodigy should temper his high-octane, T20-style aggression when transitioning to the longer 50-over format.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts shared a mix of admiration and caution for the 15-year-old. Many praised Vaibhav’s fearless strokeplay and composure under pressure, especially in an ODI series where the demand for a mix of controlled defense and attacking instinct is far greater than in the shortest format

Others, however, cautioned that rushing towards boundaries early on in the innings could hinder his ability to build a substantial innings, urging the young talent to balance aggression with patience as he adapts to the nuances of the 50-over game.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s participation in the entire ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan remains uncertain, as the BCCI hinted at the possibility of releasing him from the India A squad to prepare for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

Also Read: IND vs AFG, One-Off Test: Mohammed Siraj Frustrated by Afghanistan’s 'Blocking' Tactic in Mullanpur (WATCH)