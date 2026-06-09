Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar called his Test debut for India an emotional, long-cherished moment. He bagged a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan, earning Player of the Match, and described Test cricket as the 'pinnacle' of the sport.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has described his Test debut for India as a deeply emotional and long-cherished moment, calling it the fulfilment of a dream that he and his family had nurtured since the beginning of his cricketing journey.

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Suthar made his debut in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, a match India won by an innings and 300 runs, marking a memorable start to his red-ball international career. During the match, the left-arm spinner bagged a six-wicket haul in the first innings and one wicket in the second.

'A dream fulfilled': Suthar on emotional Test debut

Recalling the moment he was informed about his selection, Suthar said it was communicated to him by head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team skipper, making the occasion even more special for him. He added that playing Test cricket had always been his ultimate goal since his early days in the sport.

He said red-ball cricket remained central to his ambitions throughout his rise in age-group cricket and domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, describing it as the "pinnacle" of the sport.

Suthar also expressed gratitude for the support he received from teammates, particularly highlighting the motivating words of Kuldeep Yadav during the presentation of his debut Test cap, which he said made the moment even more memorable.

Reflecting on his journey, Suthar said that from U-19 cricket to domestic cricket, his focus had always been on earning a Test cap for India, a milestone he now cherishes as a defining moment in his career.

"Gautam sir and the skipper informed me that I would be making my debut. It was a very proud moment because, ever since I started playing, it had been my dream, my father's dream, and everyone's dream for me to play Test cricket for India. From the very first day I started playing and as I progressed through the ranks, red-ball cricket meant everything to me. It is the pinnacle of the sport. So, whether I was playing U-19 cricket or the Ranji Trophy, the goal was always to play Test cricket for India. Kuldeep bhai's speech while presenting me with the cap was very motivating. Everyone encouraged and motivated me a lot, so it felt really special," Suthar said on JioStar.

Transition and Red-Ball Preparation

Suthar also spoke about the quick transition from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to Test cricket, highlighting his preparation mindset and the importance of consistent red-ball practice ahead of his international debut.

"When my name came up in the team, I was practising with the red ball during the IPL as well, thinking about how I would approach things if given the opportunity. After coming here, I had three or four long practice sessions. With bowling, it's not really about how many hours you put in. If you enjoy bowling, you can bowl 20-25 overs without even realising it. So, the key is to keep bowling as much as you can," Suthar said.

Record-Breaking Debut Performance

The 23-year-old Rajasthan all-rounder returned figures of 6 for 33 from 22 overs, becoming only the 10th Indian bowler and the seventh spinner from the country to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut. He was also named Player of the Match for his superb outing in debut.

Suthar's match-defining spell also earned him a place in the record books, with his figures ranking as the second-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut behind Narendra Hirwani's memorable 8 for 61 against the West Indies in 1988.

India vs Afghanistan: Match Summary

Coming to the match, after centuries from Rahul and Gill guided Team India to a formidable total of 564/8 declared in the first innings, exceptional bowling performances from spin all-rounders Suthar (6/33) and Washington Sundar (4/36) sealed India's biggest-ever win in Test cricket by an innings margin.

However, as the match was not part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, it will not impact India's position in the WTC standings, where they are currently placed sixth. (ANI)