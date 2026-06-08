Mohammed Siraj showed clear frustration at Afghanistan's defensive 'blocking' on Day 3 of the Test, even exchanging words with Rahmat Shah. Graeme Swann backed Siraj, criticizing the passive approach. Afghanistan were bowled out for 152, with debutant Manav Suthar taking six wickets and enforcing the follow-on.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was seemingly frustrated by Afghanistan’s extensive defensive batting approach on Day 3 of the ongoing One-Off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday, June 8.

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After posting a total of 113/5 in 39.5 overs, with Rahmat Shah batting on 39 on Day 2, Afghanistan resumed their first innings on the third morning and were bundled out for 152 in 58.4 overs. The visitors were forced to follow on, trailing India’s massive first-innings total of 564/8 (declared) by 412 runs.

For India, debutant Manav Suthar led the bowling attack with figures of 6/33 at an economy rate of 1.50 in his spell of 22 overs. Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets while conceding 37 runs at an economy rate of 3.40 in his spell of 11 overs.

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Siraj Unhappy with Afghanistan’s ‘Blocking’ Tactic

As Day 3 of the One-Off Test in Mullanpur saw Team India tightening their grip, the atmosphere on the field grew tense. The hosts’ lead pacer, Mohammed Siraj, was visibly discontent and frustrated by Afghanistan’s batters, Rahmat Shah and Sharafuddin Ashraf’s refusal to rotate the strike.

The issue arose when Ashraf, reportedly struggling with an injury, was unable to run between the wickets, prompting both batters to adopt a purely defensive ‘blocking’ strategy. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Siraj, clearly annoyed by the lack of intent, was seen charging toward Rahmat Shah after a ball was defended back to him.

The Indian pacer engaged in an animated chat with the Afghanistan batter and pointed fingers toward the boundary, indicating his disbelief at the passive approach. As the visitors were already reeling from India’s dominant bowling performance, Mohammed Siraj’s outburst underscored the mounting pressure on the Afghan middle order to find a way to score in the face of relentless Indian accuracy.

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Rahmat Shah and Sharafuddin Ashraf formed a 24-run stand for the seventh wicket after Azmatullah Omarzai’s dismissal at 118/6, before Suthar ended their resistance by dismissing Asraf at 142/7. Thereafter, the visitors lost the remaining three wickets for just 10 runs, concluding their first-innings batting performance and handing India the opportunity to enforce the follow-on before the lunch break.

From 113/5 in 39.5 overs to 152 in 58.4 overs, Afghanistan could add only 39 runs in the final 18.5 overs, highlighting their struggle against the sustained pressure applied by the Indian bowling unit, particularly by debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar.

Graeme Swann Sympathized with Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj’s frustration over Afghanistan’s defensive approach instead of intent was shared by many, including former England spinner Graeme Swann.

Swann, who is part of the commentary panel for the One-Off Test between India and Afghanistan, sympathized with Siraj, criticizing Afghanistan’s overly defensive batting approach, adding that it was frustrating for the opposition bowlers, as he felt the team lacked intent despite plenty of time remaining in the match.

“Siraj is asking him that. He's asking, 'Mate, what are you doing? What's going on in this game? You are just blocking it now. 250 overs are left. Siraj is getting rattled," the former England spinner said.

“Siraj is saying, 'It's ridiculous.' Get him off the field. Get somebody in who's actually going to play cricket. I have got a lot of sympathy for Siraj here,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Afghanistan resumed their batting in the second innings after Team India enforced follow-on and posted a total of 18/0 in 4 overs, with Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik batting on 16 and 1, respectively, before the Lunch Break.

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