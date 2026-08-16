Karnataka Congress leaders flagged off the second 'Run for Rajiv 2026' in Bengaluru to mark Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. Thousands of youngsters participated in the 5K run. Leaders hailed his vision for making Bengaluru a tech hub.

Karnataka Congress leaders, including KPCC President BK Hariprasad, State Minister Rizwan Arshad and Congress Seva Dal chief organiser BV Srinivas, on Sunday flagged off the second edition of the 'Run for Rajiv 2026' 5K Run in Bengaluru to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The event witnessed participation from thousands of youngsters and was organised ahead of Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary on August 20.

Leaders on Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy and the Run

Speaking to reporters, KPCC President BK Hariprasad said Rajiv Gandhi continues to be remembered as a youth icon and credited his vision with contributing to Bengaluru's emergence as a major technology hub. "Rajiv Gandhi is remembered forever in this country. He was a youth icon way back in the '80s. His vision has made Bangalore city the second largest Silicon city in the world. The youngsters want to remember him through the run," Hariprasad said.

Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad said the event provided a platform for young people to come together and participate in a fitness activity. "Thousands and thousands of youth of Bengaluru and across have come here to participate in this 5K run. Bangalore is slowly becoming the marathon capital. There are so many marathons being organised, and youth are enthusiastic to come and participate," Arshad said.

He also stressed the need to build greater community bonding, saying there was a need for platforms that bring people together. "So that's the reason to give a platform to the youth. Srinivas has organised this successfully for the second time. Through this, we are trying to build the community. There is enough hate. There is enough hatred. There is enough of creating differences in society. So there has to be a platform for people to come together as human beings," he added.

BV Srinivas said the 'Rajiv Run' was organised to introduce the younger generation to Rajiv Gandhi's ideas, ideals and legacy. He described Rajiv Gandhi as a visionary leader who played a role in India's computer revolution and highlighted his initiatives related to voting rights for 18-year-olds and reservation for women in Panchayat elections.

The Congress leader said similar service-oriented events would be organised across the country to connect the new generation with Rajiv Gandhi's legacy. "We are organising the 'Rajiv Run' - an initiative we undertook previously as well, to honour Rajiv Gandhi's memory. He was a visionary leader who ushered in the computer revolution and paved the way for the digital transformation we see on social media today. He empowered 18-year-olds with the right to vote and championed 33% reservation for women in Panchayat elections. The entire world recognises him as a Prime Minister who truly embodied accountability. We are organising these service-oriented events across the country to introduce the new generation, Gen Z, to his ideas, ideals, and legacy. Although the actual event falls on a Sunday, we organised it 2-3 days in advance; this initiative will be carried out nationwide," he said.

Remembering India's Youngest Prime Minister

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

Born in Bombay on August 20, 1944, he was just three when India became independent and his grandfather became Prime Minister. His parents moved to New Delhi from Lucknow.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Under his leadership, a National Youth Policy was also formulated in 1988. Focusing on people between the ages of 15 and 35, the policy sought to develop education, employment, and development of young people.

The Rajiv Gandhi Adventure Scheme was also initiated by the Centre under his leadership, focusing on promoting adventure activities among students.

In 1986, he also announced the National Policy on Education. (ANI)