Following a record-breaking IPL, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been selected for India's T20I tour of the UK, becoming the youngest player to join the senior national side. This selection has sparked 'Sooryavanshi-mania,' particularly in the English media, with experts anticipating a media frenzy and a surge in ticket sales for the series.

The young batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection to the India squad for the tour of the UK for the T20I series against Ireland and England has sparked a lot of buzz not only in India but also in England, where he will likely be the center of attention, alongside other star Indian cricketers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following his record-breaking IPL 2026, where he amassed 776 runs in 16 matches, the RR star received a maiden national call-up for the Ireland and England T20I series. With his India call-up, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered the former captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s standing record, becoming the youngest player ever to be selected for the senior national side.

The 15-year-old is already part of the India A squad for the tri–nation ODI series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, and he is expected to use this tournament to sharpen his skills against high-quality international bowling before joining the senior team for the European leg of their journey.

Also Read: ‘Only Two Teams Bid For Me’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up on Feeling Upset at IPL Auction (WATCH)

Experts Predict Price Rise in Ticket Sales Amid Sooryavanshi’s Global Hype

Though there is still a month left for India’s T20I series against England to begin, the hype around the young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already taken over the English media. The article on the 15-year-old’s maiden national call-up feature in one of the leading English dailies, The Guardian, highlighted the "Sooryavanshi-mania" gripping the cricketing world.

During Day 4 of the Lord’s Test between England and New Zealand, Mike Atherton and other experts, including Mike Butcher, discuss the hype around Sooryavanshi. Atherton predicted ‘media frenzy’ over the youngster’s arrival, while the senior journalist Elizabeth Ammon believes that the ECB is likely to benefit from an increase in ticket sales.

"I imagine the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) will be delighted as well, because that could shift a few more tickets," Ammon said on Sky Sports.

Scroll to load tweet…

This will not be the first time that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be travelling to England. The 15-year-old is already well-acquainted with English conditions, having starred for the India U-19 team just last year. In July last year, Sooryavanshi scored a century in Worcester against England, and more recently, he played a pivotal role in India’s U-19 World Cup triumph, where he hammered a match-winning knock of 175 off 80 balls against the same opponents in the final.

Having played in overseas conditions like England, Australia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already demonstrated an uncanny ability to adapt to diverse pitches and environments.

How Fans are Reacting to the English Media’s ‘Sooryavanshi-Mania’

The English media’s hyping of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of Team India’s arrival in the UK for the T20I series against Ireland and England has sparked a massive wave of awe and amusement among fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handle, fans and cricket enthusiasts were left in awe over seeing the traditionally reserved English cricketing establishment leading the charge for the 15-year-old’s debut. Many expressed excitement over ‘Sooryavanshi-Mania’, comparing him to Virat Kohli, predicting ticket sellouts, and praising his record-breaking talent even before he sets foot on English soil.

Others hailed him as a future star of world cricket, with many urging the BCCI to nurture and protect his talent carefully as global attention intensifies.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to feature in India’s playing XI in both the T20I series against Ireland and England. Having already faced quality bowling attacks in high-pressure tournaments like the IPL, Sooryavanshi appears more than ready to translate his domestic dominance onto the international stage.

Also Read: Kapil Dev hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, youngest Indian cricketer ever