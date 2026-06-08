Team India clinched a 26-run victory over the West Indies in a warm-up match ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday, June 8. This was the Women in Blue’s first warm-up game before the marquee event, which will begin on June 14 in England and Wales.

After posting a respectable total of 179/8, Team India successfully restricted the West Indies to 153/8. Shreyanka Patil-led bowling attack with figures of 4/36 at an economy rate of 9.00 in four overs. Her spin partner, Radha Yadav, picked up three wickets while conceding 25 runs at an economy rate of 6.20 in her spell of four overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from Team India’s win over West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match.