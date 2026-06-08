- Home
- Sports
- Women’s T20 WC 2026: 4 Key Takeaways from India’s 26-Run Win over West Indies in Warm-Up Match
Women’s T20 WC 2026: 4 Key Takeaways from India’s 26-Run Win over West Indies in Warm-Up Match
India beat West Indies by 26 runs in a Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up, led by spinners Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav. Bharti Fulmali’s half-century boosted India, but the middle order showed signs of vulnerability despite a strong start.
India Kicks Off Women's T20 WC Prep with a Warm-Up Win
Team India clinched a 26-run victory over the West Indies in a warm-up match ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday, June 8. This was the Women in Blue’s first warm-up game before the marquee event, which will begin on June 14 in England and Wales.
After posting a respectable total of 179/8, Team India successfully restricted the West Indies to 153/8. Shreyanka Patil-led bowling attack with figures of 4/36 at an economy rate of 9.00 in four overs. Her spin partner, Radha Yadav, picked up three wickets while conceding 25 runs at an economy rate of 6.20 in her spell of four overs.
On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from Team India’s win over West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match.
1. Flying Start from the Openers
The confirmed opening pair, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (39) and Shafali Varma (29), quickly settled into their rhythm and provided an aggressive start to Team India’s innings. The duo raced the Women in Blue to 59/0 in 5.1 overs at a strike rate of 168.57 before Mandhana’s dismissal.
Mandhana was batting at a strike rate of 169.57, while Shafali was striking at 223.08, providing the team with a blistering momentum that allowed India to maximize the Powerplay and set a solid foundation for the middle order to build upon.
The fiery partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma has apparently signalled the end of their recent lean patch in the T20I series against England, offering a much-needed boost of confidence to the team management ahead of the tournament opener.
Also Read: England vs India T20Is: ECB shifts match start time for viewership
2. Bharti Fulmali Stakes a Strong Claim
Since it was a practice match, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chose to rest and provide opportunities to middle-order players like Bharti Fulmali, who capitalised on the chance by delivering a masterful performance, which might well be the catalyst for a permanent spot in India’s XI for the marquee event.
Walking in to bat after Jemimah Rodrigues’s dismissal at 85/3, Bharti Fulmali played a composed yet aggressive knock of 56 off 40 balls, including 6 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 140.00.
Her 61-run stand for the fourth wicket with Yastika Bhatia (36 off 26 balls) successfully maintained the aggressive tempo set by the openers and allowed the side to comfortably navigate toward a respectable total on the board.
3. Vulnerability in the Middle Order Depth
Despite a win over the West Indies, Team India showed vulnerability in the middle-order depth. Though Bharti Fulmali and Yastika Bhatia’s 61-run stand for the fourth wicket revived the Women in Blue’s batting, the momentum was not maintained by the subsequent batters.
The dismissal of key batters like Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav in quick succession highlighted the team's ongoing struggle to find consistency beyond their primary specialist. From 146/4 to 162/7, Team India lost three wickets in just 16 runs, a period of play that exposed their susceptibility to middle-order collapses when the set batters depart.
Though Bharti Fulmali’s stay at the crease pushed the team to a respectable total, the failure of the middle order to capitalize on the platform suggests that the team still has work to do in finalizing a reliable finisher combination.
4. Spin Bowling Dominance
The spin bowlers, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil, were instrumental in slowing down the West Indies’ batting after a dominant start to their run chase. The Caribbean openers, Deandra Dottin (49) and Shemaine Campbelle (25), put on a 63-run partnership, but the spin duo’s ability to extract a sharp turn and control the run rate stifled the momentum.
After Campbelle’s dismissal at 63/1, the West Indies’ batting collapsed to 113/7 in 15.5 overs, losing six wickets in just 50 runs as the Indian spinners systematically dismantled the lineup with precision, ultimately setting up a 26-run victory.
Though the pitch at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has traditionally been a batting-friendly surface that allows for free stroke play, it conferred a balanced contest for the spinners, whose ability to extract turn became the decisive factor in the match. Thus, Radha and Shreyanka leveraged the slight grip on offer to choke the scoring rate of the West Indies.
Also Read: India kick off T20 WC 2026 prep with 26-run win over West Indies
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.