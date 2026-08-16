Bangladesh scripted history by defeating Australia by 9 wickets in the Darwin Test, becoming the third Asian team to win a Test down under. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the Player of the Match for his all-round show.

Bangladesh pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Test cricket as they defeated Australia by nine wickets in Darwin on Sunday. The victory made Bangladesh only the third Asian team, after India and Pakistan, to win a Test in Australia.

The visitors needed just 57 runs in their fourth innings to complete the win and comfortably chased the target during the second session of the fourth day. Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 30, while Shadman Islam finished on 25 not out.

Bangladesh bowlers dismantle Australia

Australia, who had entered the contest as overwhelming favourites, were bowled out for 284 in their second innings after Bangladesh's bowlers maintained pressure throughout the day.

Player of the Match Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the chief architect of the Australian collapse. The off-spinner claimed five wickets and finished now has 15 five-wicket hauls in his Test career. He had earlier played a crucial role with the bat, scoring 65 to help Bangladesh in the match. Mehidy made effective use of the rough areas created by the fast bowlers and repeatedly troubled Australia's right-handed batters. He dismissed Alex Carey, Beau Webster and Nathan Lyon among his five victims, with Lyon falling lbw while attempting a sweep.

Hasan Mahmud also delivered a memorable performance for Bangladesh, taking nine wickets across the match for 111 runs. His match figures were the best by a visiting bowler in Australia in 15 years, excluding India's Jasprit Bumrah.

Cameron Green's lone fight

Australia's hopes were kept alive by Cameron Green, who scored his maiden Test century at home. Green battled for nearly five hours and made 100 to give the hosts a chance of setting Bangladesh a challenging target. However, Hasan Mahmud eventually broke Australia's resistance by dismissing Green, leaving the hosts in deeper trouble. Mehidy then wrapped up the innings by removing Lyon.

A landmark moment for Bangladesh

Bangladesh had been considered underdogs heading into the match, having struggled in Test cricket outside Asia. Australia, meanwhile, had won 18 of their previous 23 Tests and appeared in the last two World Test Championship finals. The result marks a landmark moment for Najmul Hossain Shanto's side and gives Bangladesh an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. The second Test will provide Australia with an opportunity to respond, while Bangladesh will look to build on one of the most memorable victories in their cricketing history.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: Australia: 198 and 284 (Steve Smith 71, Cameron Green 104, Hasan Mahmud 6/55, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/66) vs Bangladesh 426 and 57/1 [Tanzid Hasan Tamim 101, Mominul Haque 30*, Josh Hazlewood 6/89, Josh Hazlewood 1/5, win by nine wickets]. (ANI)